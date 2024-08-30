August 30, 2024 Donate
Weekly Road Construction, Sept 2-8

Weekly Road Construction, Sept 2-8

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
Ann ArborMaple Rd between  Landsdowne Rd and Stein Rd Daytime road closureSept. 3 – 4
Ann ArborGleaner Hall Rd between Warren Rd and Joy Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – 6
Ann ArborStein Rd between Maple Rd and Whitmore Lake RdIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – 6
AugustaTownship-wideIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – 9
County-WideVarious Roads (paved and unpaved) throughout CountyIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – 30
County-WideVarious State Trunkline Roads throughout the county Shoulder closureSept. 3 – 30
FreedomLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 9
Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner RdDaytime road closureAug. 19 – Sept. 5 (extended)
Lyndon Jolin Lake Rd between Embury Rd and Boyce RdDaytime road closureSept. 5 – 6
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
Northfield, SalemDixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 9 (extended)
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth RdLane restrictionsSept. 5 –  16
PittsfieldVarious Unpaved Roads throughout the Twp.Intermittent lane closuresSept. 3
PittsfieldMerritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger RdDaytime road closureSept. 3 –  5
PittsfieldMunger Rd between Bemis Rd and Merritt Rd Daytime road closureSept. 5 –  9
PittsfieldBemis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger RdDaytime road closureSept. 9 –  12
SalineArkona Rd between Lindsley Rd and Case RdRoad closureAug. 13 – 31
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 –  late Oct.
ScioJackson Rd east of Baker RdLane restrictionsAug. 7 – early Oct.
SharonSharon Hollow Rd between Washburne Rd and Grass Lake RdIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – 13
SuperiorLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 9
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Sept. 1 (extended)
SuperiorSuperior Rd between First St and Geddes RdRoad closureSept. 3 – 6
SuperiorGale Rd between Geddes Rd to Vreeland Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – 6
SylvanLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 9
WebsterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 – Sept. 9
YpsilantiBridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd Shoulder closureJuly 8 – Sept. 4
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Oct. 25
YpsilantiGreenfarms Subdivision, Phases 5-7Lane restrictionsSept. 5 –  9

