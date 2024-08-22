Weekly Road Work, Aug 26 – Sep 1

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Sept. 9
|Bridgewater, Freedom
|Bemis Rd between Neal Rd and Eisman Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 26 – 30
|County-wide
|County Primary (Paved) Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 1 – 31
|Freedom
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Sept. 9
|Lodi, Scio
|Scio Church Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 19 – 28 (extended)
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Northfield, Salem
|Dixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – 27
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12
|Road closure
|May 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Merritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 5 – 28 (extended)
|Pittsfield / York
|Bemis Rd between Munger Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Sept. 9
|Salem
|Brookville Rd between Gotfordson Rd and Salem Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 22 – 26
|Saline
|Arkona Rd between Lindsley Rd and Case Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 13 – 31
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Lane restrictions
|July 15 – mid Oct.
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – late Oct.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd east of Baker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 – early Oct.
|Scio
|Stein Rd between Maple Rd and Twp Line
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 22 – 26
|Scio
|Tubbs Rd between Huron River Dr and Stein Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 23 – 27
|Scio
|Stein Rd between Maple Rd and Twp Line
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 27 – 28
|Superior
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Sept. 9
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – Sept. 1 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Sept. 9
|Sylvan
|Bush Rd between Pierce Rd and Sibley Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Aug. 30
|Webster
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 – Sept. 9
|Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott Rd
|Shoulder closure
|April 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd
|Shoulder closure
|July 8 – Sept. 4
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Oct. 25
|Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Huron Rd and Brinker Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Sept. 6