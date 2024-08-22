August 22, 2024 Donate
Weekly Road Work, Aug 26 – Sep 1

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
AugustaTownship-wideIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 9
Bridgewater, FreedomBemis Rd between Neal Rd and Eisman RdRoad closureAug. 26 – 30
County-wide County Primary (Paved) Roads Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 1 – 31
FreedomLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 9
Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner RdDaytime road closureAug. 19 – 28 (extended)
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
Northfield, SalemDixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – 27
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
PittsfieldMerritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 5 – 28 (extended)
Pittsfield / YorkBemis Rd between Munger Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 9
Salem Brookville Rd between Gotfordson Rd and Salem Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 22 – 26
SalineArkona Rd between Lindsley Rd and Case RdRoad closureAug. 13 – 31
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 –  late Oct.
ScioJackson Rd east of Baker RdLane restrictionsAug. 7 – early Oct.
ScioStein Rd between Maple Rd and Twp LineDaytime road closureAug. 22 – 26
ScioTubbs Rd between Huron River Dr and Stein RdDaytime road closureAug. 23 – 27
ScioStein Rd between Maple Rd and Twp Line Daytime road closureAug. 27 – 28
SuperiorLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 9
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Sept. 1 (extended)
SylvanLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 9
SylvanBush Rd between Pierce Rd and Sibley RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Aug. 30
WebsterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 – Sept. 9
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 24 – TBD
YpsilantiBridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd Shoulder closureJuly 8 – Sept. 4
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Oct. 25
YpsilantiIntersection of Huron Rd and Brinker DrIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 6

