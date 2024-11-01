November 01, 2024 Donate
Weekly Road Work, Nov 4-10

by

Washtenaw Co Road Commission projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
DexterWylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter Pinckney RdIntermittent lane restrictionsNov. 6 – Nov. 8
LimaFletcher Rd between Trinkle Rd and Dexter Chelsea RdIntermittent lane restrictionsNov. 4 – Nov. 6
LodiWagner Rd between Scio Church Rd and Waters RdRoad closureNov. 6 – 8
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
PittsfieldUS-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial DrLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Nov. 15
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)Road closureMay 16 – Nov. 6
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closuresOct. 7 – Nov. 15
PittsfieldUS-12 (Michigan Ave) between Industrial Dr and Sauk TrlIntermittent lane closures Sept. 28 – Nov. 2
PittsfieldMorgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan AveIntermittent lane closuresSept. 23 – Nov. 30
Pittsfield Arbor Creek SubdivisionLane restrictionsOct. 7 – Nov. 14 (extended)
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveDay-time Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 15 – early Nov.
ScioJackson Rd between Parker Rd and Dino Dr.Intermittent lane closuresOct. 7- Nov. 15
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 – Nov. 30
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 2023 – TBD
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Nov. 14 (extended)
YpsilantiHuron River Dr between Textile Rd and Tuttle Hill RdRoad closureOct. 31 – Nov. 8
YpsilantiEast Sugarbrook CommunityLane restrictionsAug. 2024 – May 2025

