Washtenaw County

Weekly Road Work, Oct. 14-21

Weekly Road Work, Oct. 14-21

by

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
Ann ArborBlueberry Ln between Maple Rd and Englave DrLane restrictionsOct.15 – 23
Ann ArborEarhart Rd between M-14 and Joy RdIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 17 – 23
Bridgewater, ManchesterSheridan Rd between Allen Rd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)Road closureOct. 15 – 17
City of SalineUS-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial DrLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Nov. 15
County-wideVarious Rds (paved and unpaved)Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – Oct. 31
DexterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 14 – 18
LimaLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 16 (extended)
LyndonLeeke Rd between Boyce Rd and County LineIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 16 (extended)
ManchesterLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 18
NorthfieldLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 18
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)Road closureMay 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
PittsfieldUS-12 (Michigan Ave) over Ann Arbor Railroad between Fosdick Rd and Warner RdLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 25
PittsfieldMorgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan AveIntermittent lane closuresSept. 23 – Nov. 30
Pittsfield Arbor Creek SubdivisionLane restrictionsOct. 7 – Nov. 4
SalineFeldkamp Rd between US-12 (Michigan Ave) and Klager Rd Road closureOct. 16 – 18 
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 15 – late Oct.
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 – Nov. 30
ScioJackson Rd east of Baker RdLane restrictionsAug. 7 – early Oct.
ScioLaurentide Dr between Parkridge Dr and Maple RdLane restrictionsOct.15 – 23
ScioParkridge Dr between the end pavement and Laurentide DrLane restrictionsOct. 15 – 23
ScioMetty Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sacLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 16 (extended)
ScioDino Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sacLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 16 (extended)
ScioLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 18
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Oct. 13 (extended)
SuperiorOverbrook Dr between Dixboro Rd and Creekside DrIntermittent lane closuresOct. 3 – 25
YorkPlatt Rd between Willow Rd and Judd RdLane restrictionsOct. 10 – 18
YorkWestchester Hills SubdivisionIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 18 (extended)
YorkStony Creek Rd between Crane Rd and Sanford RdRoad closureOct. 14 – 15
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 2023 – TBD
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Oct. 25
YpsilantiIntersection of Huron Rd and Brinker DrIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 11 – 18

