Weekly Road Work, Oct. 14-21

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Blueberry Ln between Maple Rd and Englave Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Oct.15 – 23
|Ann Arbor
|Earhart Rd between M-14 and Joy Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 17 – 23
|Bridgewater, Manchester
|Sheridan Rd between Allen Rd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)
|Road closure
|Oct. 15 – 17
|City of Saline
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Nov. 15
|County-wide
|Various Rds (paved and unpaved)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 3 – Oct. 31
|Dexter
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 14 – 18
|Lima
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 16 (extended)
|Lyndon
|Leeke Rd between Boyce Rd and County Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 16 (extended)
|Manchester
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 18
|Northfield
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 18
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)
|Road closure
|May 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) over Ann Arbor Railroad between Fosdick Rd and Warner Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 25
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan Ave
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 23 – Nov. 30
|Pittsfield
|Arbor Creek Subdivision
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – Nov. 4
|Saline
|Feldkamp Rd between US-12 (Michigan Ave) and Klager Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 16 – 18
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 15 – late Oct.
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – Nov. 30
|Scio
|Jackson Rd east of Baker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 – early Oct.
|Scio
|Laurentide Dr between Parkridge Dr and Maple Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Oct.15 – 23
|Scio
|Parkridge Dr between the end pavement and Laurentide Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 15 – 23
|Scio
|Metty Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sac
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 16 (extended)
|Scio
|Dino Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sac
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 16 (extended)
|Scio
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 18
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – Oct. 13 (extended)
|Superior
|Overbrook Dr between Dixboro Rd and Creekside Dr
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 3 – 25
|York
|Platt Rd between Willow Rd and Judd Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 10 – 18
|York
|Westchester Hills Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 18 (extended)
|York
|Stony Creek Rd between Crane Rd and Sanford Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 14 – 15
|Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott Rd
|Shoulder closure
|April 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 2023 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Oct. 25
|Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Huron Rd and Brinker Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 11 – 18