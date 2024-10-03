Weekly Road Work, Oct. 7-13

Washtenaw Co Road Commission projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Earhart Rd between M-14 and Joy Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 11
|Augusta, York
|Willis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Rawsonville Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Oct. 4 – 5
|Bridgewater, Manchester
|Sheridan Rd between Allen Rd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)
|Road closure
|Oct. 14 – 16
|City of Saline
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Nov. 15
|County-wide
|Various Rds (paved and unpaved)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 3 – Oct. 31
|Dexter
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 11
|Dexter
|Wylie Rd between Dexter Pinckney Rd and Island Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 11
|Lima
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 11
|Lima
|Fletcher Rd between Trinkle Rd and Dexter Chelsea Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 10 – 12
|Lodi
|Ann Arbor Saline Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Maple Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 8 – 9
|Lyndon
|Boyce Rd between County Line (west of Beeman Rd) and M-52
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 21 – 25
|Lyndon
|Leeke Rd between Boyce Rd and County Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 21 – 25
|Manchester
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 18
|Northfield
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 18
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Northfield, Webster
|N. Territorial Rd between Webster Church Rd and US-23
|Daytime lane closure
|Oct. 1 – Oct. 15
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)
|Road closure
|May 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Fosdick Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)
|Road closure
|Oct. 10 – 11
|Pittsfield
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) over Ann Arbor Railroad between Fosdick Rd and Warner Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 25
|Saline
|Feldkamp Rd between US-12 (Michigan Ave) and Klager Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 16 – 17
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Lane restrictions
|July 15 – mid Oct.
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – late Oct.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd east of Baker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 – early Oct.
|Scio
|Metty Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sac
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 10
|Scio
|Dino Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sac
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 10
|Scio
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 18
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – Oct. 13 (extended)
|Superior
|Overbrook Dr between Dixboro Rd and Creekside Dr
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 3 – 25
|Sylvan
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 11
|Sylvan
|Heim Rd between Twp Line and Sylvan Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 11 – 16
|Sylvan
|Hayes Rd between Twp Line and Old US-12
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 16 – 18
|York
|Willis Rd between City of Saline and Platt Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Oct. 4 – 5
|York
|Platt Rd between Willow Rd and Judd Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 10 – 18
|York
|Berkshire Dr between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 17
|York
|Spring Hill Dr between Tanglewood Dr and Creekside Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 17
|York
|Westchester Hills Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 11
|York
|Saline Ridge Condominiums
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – 11
|Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott Rd
|Shoulder closure
|April 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 2023 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Oct. 25
|Ypsilanti
|Greenfarms Subdivision, Phases 5-7
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 – Oct. 9 (extended)