Washtenaw County

Weekly Road Work, Oct. 7-13

Washtenaw Co Road Commission projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
Ann ArborEarhart Rd between M-14 and Joy RdIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 11
Augusta, YorkWillis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Rawsonville RdDaytime lane closureOct. 4 – 5
Bridgewater, ManchesterSheridan Rd between Allen Rd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)Road closureOct. 14 – 16
City of SalineUS-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial DrLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Nov. 15
County-wideVarious Rds (paved and unpaved)Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – Oct. 31
DexterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 11
DexterWylie Rd between Dexter Pinckney Rd and Island Lake RdIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 11
LimaLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 11
LimaFletcher Rd between Trinkle Rd and Dexter Chelsea RdIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 10 – 12
LodiAnn Arbor Saline Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Maple RdRoad closureOct. 8 – 9
LyndonBoyce Rd between County Line (west of Beeman Rd) and M-52Intermittent lane restrictionsOct. 21 – 25
LyndonLeeke Rd between Boyce Rd and County LineIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 21 – 25
ManchesterLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 18
NorthfieldLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 18
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
Northfield, WebsterN. Territorial Rd between Webster Church Rd and US-23Daytime lane closureOct. 1 – Oct. 15
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)Road closureMay 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
PittsfieldFosdick Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 (Michigan Ave) Road closureOct. 10 – 11
PittsfieldUS-12 (Michigan Ave) over Ann Arbor Railroad between Fosdick Rd and Warner RdLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 25
SalineFeldkamp Rd between US-12 (Michigan Ave) and Klager Rd Road closureOct. 16 – 17 
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 – late Oct.
ScioJackson Rd east of Baker RdLane restrictionsAug. 7 – early Oct.
ScioMetty Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sacLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 10
ScioDino Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sacLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 10
ScioLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 18
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Oct. 13 (extended)
SuperiorOverbrook Dr between Dixboro Rd and Creekside DrIntermittent lane closuresOct. 3 – 25
SylvanLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 11
Sylvan Heim Rd between Twp Line and Sylvan RdIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 11 – 16
Sylvan Hayes Rd between Twp Line and Old US-12Intermittent lane restrictionsOct. 16 – 18
YorkWillis Rd between City of Saline and Platt RdDaytime lane closureOct. 4 – 5
YorkPlatt Rd between Willow Rd and Judd RdLane restrictionsOct. 10 – 18
YorkBerkshire Dr between Dixboro Rd and Short StLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 17
YorkSpring Hill Dr between Tanglewood Dr and Creekside DrLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 17
YorkWestchester Hills SubdivisionIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 11
YorkSaline Ridge CondominiumsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 7 – 11
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 2023 – TBD
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Oct. 25
YpsilantiGreenfarms Subdivision, Phases 5-7Lane restrictionsSept. 5 – Oct. 9 (extended)

