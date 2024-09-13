Weekly Road Work, Sept 16-22

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Sept. 20 (extended)
|County-wide
|Various Roads (paved and unpaved)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 3 – 30
|County-wide
|Various State Trunkline Roads
|Shoulder closure
|Sept. 3 – 30
|County-wide
|Various State Trunkline Roads
|Shoulder closure
|Sept. 16 – 20
|County-wide
|Various Paved Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 16 – 20
|Dexter
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 16 – 27
|Lodi
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 9 – 20
|Lodi
|Alber Rd between Saline Waterworks Rd and Bethel Church Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 18 – 19
|Lyndon
|Westbourne Ct between the cul-de-sac and M-52
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 11 – 20
|Lyndon
|Waterloo Rd between Lingane Rd and Clark Lake Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 11 – 20
|Lyndon
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 9 – 20
|Manchester
|Tracey Rd between Bowens Rd to Kirk Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 16 – 24
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12
|Road closure
|May 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|US-12 between Platt Rd and US-23
|Road closure
|May 17 – Sept. 17
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 – 18 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Mallard Cove Subdivision
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 13 – 20
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Lake Subdivision
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 13 – 20
|Salem
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 9 – 20
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Lane restrictions
|July 15 – mid Oct.
|Scio
|SB Zeeb Rd approaching WB Jackson Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 12 – 18
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – late Oct.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd east of Baker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 – early Oct.
|Sharon
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 9 – 20
|Sharon
|Sharon Hollow Rd between Washburne Rd and Grass Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 3 – 20 (extended)
|Sharon
|Sharon Hollow Rd between Washburne Rd and Walker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 16 – 24
|Superior
|Gale Rd between Geddes Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 16 – 18
|Superior
|Various Unpaved Roads throughout The Twp.
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 18 – 20
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – Sept. 22 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Brown Dr between Aspen Blvd and M-52
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 11 – 20
|Sylvan
|McKernan Rd between the cul-de-sac and M-52
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 11 – 20
|York
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 16 – 24
|Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott Rd
|Shoulder closure
|April 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Oct. 25
|Ypsilanti
|Greenfarms Subdivision, Phases 5-7
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 – 25 (extended)