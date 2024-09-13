September 13, 2024 Donate
Washtenaw County

Weekly Road Work, Sept 16-22

by

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
AugustaTownship-wideIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 20 (extended)
County-wideVarious Roads (paved and unpaved)Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – 30
County-wideVarious State Trunkline Roads Shoulder closureSept. 3 – 30
County-wideVarious State Trunkline Roads Shoulder closureSept. 16 – 20
County-wideVarious Paved Roads  Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 16 – 20
DexterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 16 – 27
LodiLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 9 – 20
LodiAlber Rd between Saline Waterworks Rd and Bethel Church RdDaytime road closureSept. 18 – 19
LyndonWestbourne Ct between the cul-de-sac and M-52Lane restrictionsSept. 11 – 20
LyndonWaterloo Rd between Lingane Rd and Clark Lake RdDaytime road closureSept. 11 – 20
LyndonLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 9 – 20
ManchesterTracey Rd between Bowens Rd to Kirk RdLane restrictionsSept. 16 – 24
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
PittsfieldUS-12 between Platt Rd and US-23Road closureMay 17 – Sept. 17
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth RdLane restrictionsSept. 5 – 18 (extended)
PittsfieldMallard Cove SubdivisionLane restrictionsSept. 13 – 20
PittsfieldLohr Lake SubdivisionLane restrictionsSept. 13 – 20
SalemLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 9 – 20
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioSB Zeeb Rd approaching WB Jackson Rd Lane restrictionsSept. 12 – 18
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 – late Oct.
ScioJackson Rd east of Baker RdLane restrictionsAug. 7 – early Oct.
SharonLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 9 – 20
SharonSharon Hollow Rd between Washburne Rd and Grass Lake RdIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – 20 (extended)
SharonSharon Hollow Rd between Washburne Rd and Walker RdLane restrictionsSept. 16 – 24
SuperiorGale Rd between Geddes Rd and Vreeland RdDaytime road closureSept. 16 – 18
SuperiorVarious Unpaved Roads throughout The Twp.Daytime road closureSept. 18 – 20
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Sept. 22 (extended)
SylvanBrown Dr between Aspen Blvd and M-52Lane restrictionsSept. 11 – 20
SylvanMcKernan Rd between the cul-de-sac and M-52Lane restrictionsSept. 11 – 20
YorkLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 16 – 24
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 24 – TBD
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Oct. 25
YpsilantiGreenfarms Subdivision, Phases 5-7Lane restrictionsSept. 5 – 25 (extended)

