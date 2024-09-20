Weekly Road Work, Sept 23-29

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Sept. 27 (extended)
|County-wide
|Various Roads (paved and unpaved)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 3 – 30
|Dexter
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 16 – 27
|Dexter
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 23 – Oct. 4
|Lodi
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 9 – 27 (extended)
|Lyndon
|Westbourne Ct between the cul-de-sac and M-52
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 11 – 27 (extended)
|Manchester
|Tracey Rd between Bowens Rd to Kirk Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 16 – 27 (extended)
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12
|Road closure
|May 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 – 27 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Mallard Cove Subdivision
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 13 – 27 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Lake Subdivision
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 13 – 21 (extended)
|Salem
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 9 – 27 (extended)
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Lane restrictions
|July 15 – mid Oct.
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – late Oct.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd east of Baker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 – early Oct.
|Scio
|Metty Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sac
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 8
|Scio
|Dino Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sac
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 8
|Scio
|Parkridge Dr between Wagner Rd and Laurentide Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 23 – 27
|Sharon
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 9 – 27 (extended)
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – Sept. 29 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Brown Dr between Aspen Blvd and M-52
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 11 – 27 (extended)
|Sylvan
|McKernan Rd between the cul-de-sac and M-52
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 11 – 27 (extended)
|Webster
|Donovan Rd between N. Territorial Rd and Merkel Road
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 23 – 27
|York
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 16 – 27 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Local Paved Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 23 – 27