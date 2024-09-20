September 20, 2024 Donate
Washtenaw County

Weekly Road Work, Sept 23-29

by

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
AugustaTownship-wideIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Sept. 27 (extended)
County-wideVarious Roads (paved and unpaved)Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – 30
DexterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 16 – 27
DexterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 23 – Oct. 4
LodiLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 9 – 27 (extended)
LyndonWestbourne Ct between the cul-de-sac and M-52Lane restrictionsSept. 11 – 27 (extended)
ManchesterTracey Rd between Bowens Rd to Kirk RdLane restrictionsSept. 16 – 27 (extended)
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth RdLane restrictionsSept. 5 – 27 (extended)
PittsfieldMallard Cove SubdivisionLane restrictionsSept. 13 – 27 (extended)
PittsfieldLohr Lake SubdivisionLane restrictionsSept. 13 – 21 (extended)
SalemLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 9 – 27 (extended)
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 – late Oct.
ScioJackson Rd east of Baker RdLane restrictionsAug. 7 – early Oct.
ScioMetty Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sacLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 8
ScioDino Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sacLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 8
ScioParkridge Dr between Wagner Rd and Laurentide DrLane restrictionsSept. 23 – 27
SharonLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 9 – 27 (extended)
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Sept. 29 (extended)
SylvanBrown Dr between Aspen Blvd and M-52Lane restrictionsSept. 11 – 27 (extended)
SylvanMcKernan Rd between the cul-de-sac and M-52Lane restrictionsSept. 11 – 27 (extended)
WebsterDonovan Rd between N. Territorial Rd and Merkel Road Lane restrictionsSept. 23 – 27
YorkLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 16 – 27 (extended)
YpsilantiLocal Paved Roads  Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 23 – 27

