Weekly Road Work, Sept 30 – Oct 6

From Washtenaw County Road Commission
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 26 – Oct. 4 (extended)
|Augusta, York
|Willis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Rawsonville Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Oct. 4 – 5
|Bridgewater
|Austin Rd between Clinton Rd and Kies Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 3 – 4
|County-wide
|Various Rds (paved and unpaved)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 3 – Oct. 31
|Lyndon
|Westbourne Ct between the cul-de-sac and M-52
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 11 – Oct. 2 (extended)
|Manchester, Sharon
|Parr Rd between Geiske Rd and Bethel Church Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 1
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Northfield, Webster
|N. Territorial Rd between Webster Church Rd and US-23
|Daytime lane closure
|Oct. 1 – Oct. 15
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12
|Road closure
|May 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
|Salem
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 9 – Oct. 4 (extended)
|Salem
|Brookville Rd between Salem Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 4
|Saline
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 4
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Lane restrictions
|July 15 – mid Oct.
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – late Oct.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd east of Baker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 – early Oct.
|Scio
|Metty Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sac
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 8
|Scio
|Dino Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sac
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 8
|Sharon
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 9 – Oct. 4 (extended)
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – Oct. 13 (extended)
|Superior
|Overbrook Dr between Dixboro Rd and Creekside Dr
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 3 – 25
|York
|Willis Rd between City of Saline and Platt Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Oct. 4 – 5
|York
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 4
|York
|Willow Rd between Carpenter Rd to Sanford Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott Rd
|Shoulder closure
|April 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 2023 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Oct. 25
|Ypsilanti
|Greenfarms Subdivision, Phases 5-7
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 – Oct. 2 (extended)