Weekly Road Work, Sept 30 – Oct 6

From Washtenaw County Road Commission

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
AugustaTownship-wideIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 26 – Oct. 4 (extended)
Augusta, YorkWillis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Rawsonville RdDaytime lane closureOct. 4 – 5
BridgewaterAustin Rd between Clinton Rd and Kies Rd Daytime road closureOct. 3 – 4
County-wideVarious Rds (paved and unpaved)Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – Oct. 31
LyndonWestbourne Ct between the cul-de-sac and M-52Lane restrictionsSept. 11 – Oct. 2 (extended)
Manchester, SharonParr Rd between Geiske Rd and Bethel Church RdDaytime road closureSept. 30 – Oct. 1
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
Northfield, WebsterN. Territorial Rd between Webster Church Rd and US-23Daytime lane closureOct. 1 – Oct. 15
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
SalemLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 9 – Oct. 4 (extended)
SalemBrookville Rd between Salem Rd and Gotfredson RdIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 4 
SalineLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 4
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 – late Oct.
ScioJackson Rd east of Baker RdLane restrictionsAug. 7 – early Oct.
ScioMetty Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sacLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 8
ScioDino Dr between Jackson Rd and the cul-de-sacLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 8
SharonLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 9 – Oct. 4 (extended)
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Oct. 13 (extended)
SuperiorOverbrook Dr between Dixboro Rd and Creekside DrIntermittent lane closuresOct. 3 – 25
YorkWillis Rd between City of Saline and Platt RdDaytime lane closureOct. 4 – 5
YorkTownship-wideIntermittent lane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 4 
YorkWillow Rd between Carpenter Rd to Sanford Rd Daytime road closureOct. 3
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 2023 – TBD
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Oct. 25
YpsilantiGreenfarms Subdivision, Phases 5-7Lane restrictionsSept. 5 – Oct. 2 (extended)

