Chelsea

Wellness After Hours Event in Chelsea

Wellness After Hours Event in Chelsea

by

Kickstart your 2025 health journey at the “Wellness After Hours” event on January 15, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the Chelsea Retirement Community, located at 805 West Middle Street, Chelsea, MI 48118.

This event brings together local wellness businesses to provide resources and information to enhance your well-being.

Attendees can look forward to a door prize drawing and more.

Participating businesses include:

  • 5 Healthy Towns
  • Anytime Fitness
  • Breathe Yoga Chelsea, LLC
  • Chelsea Wellness Center
  • Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center | RegenCen
  • Curtis Chiropractic
  • Dianna Kause, LLC
  • Good Health Oils
  • Michigan Surgery Specialists
  • Rankin Audiology and Hearing
  • Leslie Olivarez | Rodan + Fields
  • S.H.A.P.E.
  • Timber Creek Counseling
  • WAVE (Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express)

For more information, scan the QR code or visit https://chelseamich.com/

