Wellness After Hours Event in Chelsea

Kickstart your 2025 health journey at the “Wellness After Hours” event on January 15, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the Chelsea Retirement Community, located at 805 West Middle Street, Chelsea, MI 48118.
This event brings together local wellness businesses to provide resources and information to enhance your well-being.
Attendees can look forward to a door prize drawing and more.
Participating businesses include:
- 5 Healthy Towns
- Anytime Fitness
- Breathe Yoga Chelsea, LLC
- Chelsea Wellness Center
- Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center | RegenCen
- Curtis Chiropractic
- Dianna Kause, LLC
- Good Health Oils
- Michigan Surgery Specialists
- Rankin Audiology and Hearing
- Leslie Olivarez | Rodan + Fields
- S.H.A.P.E.
- Timber Creek Counseling
- WAVE (Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express)
For more information, scan the QR code or visit https://chelseamich.com/