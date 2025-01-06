Wellness After Hours Event in Chelsea

Kickstart your 2025 health journey at the “Wellness After Hours” event on January 15, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the Chelsea Retirement Community, located at 805 West Middle Street, Chelsea, MI 48118.

This event brings together local wellness businesses to provide resources and information to enhance your well-being.

Attendees can look forward to a door prize drawing and more.

Participating businesses include:

5 Healthy Towns

Anytime Fitness

Breathe Yoga Chelsea, LLC

Chelsea Wellness Center

Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center | RegenCen

Curtis Chiropractic

Dianna Kause, LLC

Good Health Oils

Michigan Surgery Specialists

Rankin Audiology and Hearing

Leslie Olivarez | Rodan + Fields

S.H.A.P.E.

Timber Creek Counseling

WAVE (Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express)

For more information, scan the QR code or visit https://chelseamich.com/