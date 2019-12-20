Advertisement





| 90 sec read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash

The City of Dexter continues to look at the issue of short-term rentals (STR) facilitated through businesses like Airbnb, Vacation Rental by Owner, and other local management companies. The focus is on how these practices fit into zoning ordinances, community interest, and community life.

“Short‐term and vacation rentals are nothing new to Michigan, but they are new to Dexter,” stated a report prepared by city staff. “In today’s sharing economy a growing number of people are foregoing traditional hotels for a better customer experience, which communities like Dexter can offer.”

At their November meeting, the Planning Commission looked at the current zoning regulations that apply to STR as well as the STR that occurred in Dexter over the past year. For their December meeting, city staff gave a presentation on the Sharing Economy as a whole as well as a brief overlook of Dexter as a destination. The objective is to “educate before you regulate.”

“While short‐term rentals are sometimes perceived as nuisances in neighborhoods, the emergence of the sharing economy suggests communities may want to offer something for everyone in terms of lodging experiences for visitors of all kinds,” the report tells us.

The ‘sharing economy’ is described as peer-to-peer transactions of goods and services. Such exchanges have become prevalent in today’s marketplace through companies such as eBay, Uber, Angie’s List, and Airbnb.

The driving question that the Planning Commission is trying to settle is whether or not STR are a good thing or bad thing for the community of Dexter. Pros include commerce and tourist draw. Cons include the creation of ‘party houses’ and other nuisances resulting from the transient nature of such short-term rentals.

To answer the question, the first issue to be understood is whether or not there is even a demand. According to the report, Dexter was created as a destination.

“The Village of Dexter was a center of commerce from the beginning, a central geographic location where goods and services were available. The railroad brought goods and people to Dexter from great distances.”

Dexter has always looked for ways to draw people in from the surrounding areas with events such as ‘Sidewalk Days’ which eventually evolved into the popular ‘Dexter Daze.’ The report also describes the emergence of the southeastern Michigan economy and accessible transportation as contributing to Dexter’s destination value.

The City’s appeal is stronger than ever and “is capitalizing on and promoting our quintessential small downtown character and experience. Dexter is a place that people want to EXPERIENCE.”

The Planning Commission continues to examine the issue of STR with the objective to “Plan for and promote tourism for the City of Dexter while maintaining the small-town character and quality of life for the community.”

The entire PowerPoint presentation can be found at this link beginning on page 93.