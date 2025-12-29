What Readers Clicked on Most in 2025 in the Sun Times News

Photo: Scoville Point on Isle Royale. Photo by Richard Jackson

From changes in state law to discoveries buried beneath the Great Lakes, Sun Times News readers showed a clear interest in 2025 for stories that informed, surprised, and connected them to the world beyond their city limits. The year’s most-read articles reflected a wide range of interests, from wildlife and science to development, local business, and deeply human stories that resonated across the entire state. Below is a look back at the ten stories that captured the most attention from our readers in 2025, ranked from No. 10 to No. 1.

#10 Counting Wolves in the Lower Peninsula

Are there wolves among us? If so, how many? This wildlife feature took aim at emerging efforts by biologists to survey and understand any gray wolf presence in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Citizen scientists collaborated with biologists on field observations and tracking techniques, seeking evidence of wolf population movement and potential breeding pairs outside their traditional Upper Peninsula range.

A group of six gray wolves is shown walking down a snow-covered road in the Upper Peninsula. The image was captured on a trail camera image in 2024 as part of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ wolf abundance study. Credit: MDNR

#9 In Michigan, Who’s Responsible for Your Neighbor’s Leaves in Your Yard?

Autumn leaves, while beautiful, can often be a point of consternation between neighbors. This article explained Michigan’s legal stance on yard debris. If leaves fall or blow naturally from a neighbor’s trees onto your property, Michigan law generally considers them your responsibility to clean up. However, intentionally blowing or dumping leaves onto someone else’s property could be treated as a nuisance under local ordinances or nuisance laws, potentially leading to enforcement actions.

#8 Northville Father-Son Isle Royale Deaths Identified

With reports from other campers of shouts and screams in the night on Isle Royale came one of the most read and poignant stories of the year. A Northville father and son tragically died on the remote island in Lake Superior. This human-interest piece provided details about their identities, the circumstances surrounding their deaths, and reactions from family and community, capturing regional attention.

The Greenstone Ridge on Isle Royale as viewed from the Ojibway Fire Tower. Photo by Doug Marrin.

#7 Black Bears Are on the Move in Michigan

This article covered changes in black bear behavior and population dynamics across Michigan. It highlighted expanding bear sightings beyond traditional habitats, likely tied to shifts in food availability and habitat use, and offered guidance for residents on coexistence and safety in bear country.

Photo courtesy of MDNR

#6 What Owning a Cat Does to Your Brain (and Theirs)

This lifestyle and science feature, originally published in The Conversation, explored the mutual psychological and neurological effects of cat ownership. It summarizes current research suggesting that interacting with cats can benefit human stress levels and emotional well-being, something most cat owners may already know, while also addressing how environmental enrichment affects feline cognition and behavior.

#5 Unique Residential Community Going in Scio Township near I-94

Work began on the Encore at Heritage Woods Village development off Baker Road in Scio Township. This 105-acre project includes a large age-targeted residential community with independent living, assisted-living, memory care, and villa units, designed to support aging-in-place lifestyles near Ann Arbor.

#4 A New Restaurant Is Opening in Downtown Dexter

A new local eatery, Dexter Brunch House, opened in early 2025 at the corner of Main and Alpine streets. The restaurant, led by owners Enzo and Nela Shahinllari, focuses on from-scratch breakfast and lunch items and has become a neighborhood favorite with a family-friendly vibe.

Photo by Lonnie Huhman

#3 How Many Moose Are on the Loose in Michigan’s U.P.?

This wildlife report focused on efforts to better understand the moose population in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Researchers from the DNR and Northern Michigan University planned to collar and track up to 60 moose to study reproduction, movement, and mortality factors influencing the herd’s slow growth.

#2 UofM Researchers Uncovered a 9,000-Year-Old Hunting Site Beneath Lake Huron

One of the most surprisingly popular pieces for the Sun Times News in 2025 was about archaeologists from the University of Michigan revealing evidence of an ancient caribou hunting structure, the Drop 45 Drive Lane, preserved beneath Lake Huron. The discovery sheds new light on ancient cooperative hunting strategies in the Great Lakes Region before there were Great Lakes, offering a rare window into early human ingenuity.

#1 Michigan Overhauls Fuel Taxes: What It Means at the Pump

The Sun Times News most read article in 2025 concerned our money. In a major state policy shift, Governor Whitmer signed a package rewriting Michigan’s fuel tax system. The overhaul eliminates the 6% sales tax on gasoline and diesel, raises the per-gallon fuel tax, and restructures how trucking is taxed with the goal of simplifying taxation and directing more revenue to road repairs starting January 2026.

Photo: Mugg & Bopps at the corner of Main and I-94 in Chelsea. Google Street View

Thank You for Reading

Together, these stories reflect the curiosity, concerns, and character of our readers and the communities we serve. As 2025 comes to a close, Sun Times News remains committed to telling the stories that matter, grounded in facts, rooted in place, and focused on what’s next for our readers.