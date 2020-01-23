Advertisement





Experts at the University of Michigan have given their summary of what we might expect in the next couple of years for the state’s economy.

U of M’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics (RSQE), an economic and modeling and forecasting unit that meets four times a year, provides predictions for national and state economies.

The University of Michigan’s Annual Economic Outlook Conference has been meeting since 1952 and is the longest-running such event in the United States. The Conference is attended by an elite group of national business and government economists and analysists from a wide variety of industries as well as U of M and area academics.

Here is the think tank’s summary of what is likely in store for Michigan.