What’s with the Helicopter Hovering above the Power Lines?

It’s been quite the sight for some people around the Dexter, Dexter Township and Webster Township communities. Seeing the helicopter hovering not too far above the power lines while lowering workers down to fix them, it’s not something you see every day.

One area resident who has seen this is George Lambrides, who recently watched this scene through his back windows. Describing it as sensational maintenance work on the towers and lines, Lambrides said they pick up workers and equipment off of Zeeb Road to the east of his home and hovered over a tower lowering workers and equipment using a hundred foot cable and then even a more dramatic was when they took the workers to the next tower hoisting them up on the end of the cable and traveling at least by his estimation 40-50 miles an hour through the open sky.

This scene is an ITC Michigan project.They are “reconductoring” 32 miles of transmission lines in Wayne County and Washtenaw County. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with ITC Michigan spokesman Andrew Johnson to ask about the work.

Johnson said the term “reconductor” refers to replacing existing lines with upgraded lines. For this project, he said ITC is performing all reconductoring by helicopter.

“Reconductoring is the replacement of existing transmission line wires with upgraded wires that are better able to handle the additional capacity (demand) placed on them,” Johnson said. “On this specific project, ITC will keep existing transmission structures, thereby providing resilient and reliable electricity at substantial cost savings to the community. The completed project will also provide system efficiency and storm resiliency.”

STN asked how the work was going in the Dexter area. Johnson said there’s a bit more still to do, but it’s almost done.

Johnson said due to bad winter weather in December and January, and most recently this past weekend, the project completion has been delayed. He said ITC’s Project Team says the anticipated completion date is March 4, if not sooner.

However, there may be additional delays, due to weather.

“We understand that the helicopter noise is not pleasant, however, it is necessary to complete the reconductoring project, which will result in making the transmission lines more resilient to extreme weather and will increase the system’s capacity to meet future demand,” Johnson said. “The safety of our employees and Dexter residents is our priority, and helicopter work is reliant on the weather conditions.”

Photos of the work taking place. Courtesy of George Lambrides