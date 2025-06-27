June 27, 2025

Wheels N’ Reels: SRSLY Chelsea Drive-in Event

STN Staff

Chelsea

Wheels N’ Reels drive-up is back again at Chelsea Fairgrounds on July 17 for another summer movie on the big screen. SRSLY will be showing the live action comedy “Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle.” Gates open at 8:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 9:30 p.m. All $5 tickets come with a free soft drink and popcorn from the Kiwanis Club.

Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/WNR-Jumanji or the QR code below. Link can also be found on SRSLY Chelsea’s Facebook and Instagram throughout the month of July. Admission is $5 per person. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Wednesday, July 16 at midnight.

