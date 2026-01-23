When Success Becomes Too Much: SRSLY Brings ‘Toxic Overachievement’ Talk to Dexter Freshmen

SRSLY Dexter recently led Dexter High School freshmen in a lesson on toxic overachievement—a mental health topic that explores how tying self-worth to accomplishments can negatively impact well-being—as they prepared for final exams and began choosing classes for the next semester.

SRSLY Dexter Director Chrissie Kremzier and Program Coordinator Ursula Anderson, along with SRSLY senior club leaders, President Clara Lamb and Vice President Kori Wilson, partnered with DHS teachers Murphy Hansen and Katey Robinson to explore this topic with students. During the lesson, SRSLY leaders encouraged freshmen to reflect on their intrinsic value beyond grades, sports, and other external achievements.

The content was informed by award-winning journalist Jennifer Breheny Wallace’s Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic—And What We Can Do About It, a New York Times bestselling book that explores how societal pressure to succeed in life can increase anxiety, stress, and feelings of inadequacy among teens. Insights from Wallace’s research and interviews helped explain why overachievement culture can be prevalent in academically and athletically competitive school districts like Dexter, and how students can recognize it to protect self-esteem.

Through personal reflection, group discussion, and a Q&A with SRSLY senior club leaders, the freshmen explored their external and internal sources of pressure and how they affect their mental health, and practical strategies for managing it while still pursuing their goals.

“Toxic overachievement can make us feel like we’re only as important as what we’ve achieved,” Lamb said. “A lot of freshmen worry about taking higher-level classes or being a part of a sports team or club. Having the mindset that these things define you can be mentally hurtful, especially for younger high school students. My goals have drastically changed since my freshman year, but I ultimately ended up better than I’d planned. I want to help freshmen see that there are so many different ways to succeed and that things will work out even if they don’t go exactly as originally planned.”

To learn more about toxic overachievement and ways to manage it, SRSLY Dexter recommends Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic—And What We Can Do About It, as well as the Anxiety & Depression Association of America (adaa.org) and The Jed Foundation (jedfoundation.org), which provide guidance on mental health, resilience, and handling pressure to succeed. Recognizing that self-worth is not defined by accomplishments is key for both teens and their families in building a healthy approach to success.

SRSLY Dexter is a grant-funded, non-profit community coalition focused on supporting youth mental health, strengthening connections between students, families, schools, and the community, and preventing youth substance use. Much of SRSLY’s work is student-led, with youth in 5th–12th grade designing programs that are meaningful and relevant to their peers.

More information about SRSLY Dexter and its mental health resources can be found at www.srslydexter.org. If you or your organization is interested in learning more about toxic overachievement culture and how to combat it, please reach out to SRSLY Dexter via their website or email, [email protected].

Photo: SRSLY Club Vice PresidentKori Wilson (L) and Program Coordinator Ursula Anderson engage students regarding the pressures of toxic overachieving. Courtesy SRSLY