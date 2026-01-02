Where Generations Meet: Chelsea Senior Center and Chelsea Schools Grow Connections

Chelsea Senior Center is seeking to grow intergenerational bonds in 2026 with a host of programs. A longstanding collaboration with the Chelsea School District brings seniors and students together in ways that are both joyful and impactful.

This includes Read and Seed, an annual program that brings Chelsea’s youngest learners into the Trinh Pifer Intergenerational Garden at the Chelsea Senior Center. In April, Chelsea area preschoolers visit CSC, rolling up their sleeves for hands-on gardening alongside senior volunteers. CSC volunteers read stories like The Crunching, Munching Caterpillar, I Will Never Not Ever Eat a Tomato, and The Surprise Garden. Later in the spring, the preschoolers can return to see sprouting plants like green beans, bok choy, green onions, spinach, beets, turnips, radishes, kale, chervil, lettuce, nasturtium, cucumbers, yellow squash, and edamame.

These connections continue throughout the summer at Camp Gabika as well as craft days and more gardening activities. During the holiday season, the youngest visitors return once more. Preschoolers and seniors decorate (and enjoy) cookies together in a sweet tradition.

Older students also play a meaningful role in the partnership between CSC and the school district. Each November, CSC organizes a panel of local veterans to visit Beach Middle School and share their experiences with sixth-grade classes. Students listen, ask thoughtful questions and later write A Letter to a Veteran reflecting on what they learned.

In December, sixth-grade classes visit the senior center for their annual Generations project. Paired in teams of two, students interview a senior volunteer about what life was like when the senior was their age. The experience is as much about learning interpersonal skills as it is about history.

“We spend a lot of time working on interpersonal skills like looking your senior in the eye as they speak and asking questions,” said sixth-grade teacher Mike Lott.

Afterward, students write thank-you letters to their interviewees, a gesture that often means a great deal to the seniors who participate.

“The sixth-grade interviews are such a powerful reminder that learning is as much about listening as it is about doing,” Mike Kapolka, Chelsea School District Superintendent, said. “When our students take the time to sit with someone from another generation and ask meaningful questions, they begin to see life through a wider lens.”

That lens widens even further in high school. Through the Lives Well Lived project, 12th-grade English students in teacher Valerie Johnson’s classes interview seniors, asking: What does it mean to live life well?

“By listening to their story, they’re able to learn about other people’s perspectives and then have the privilege of telling their story using the skills we worked on throughout the trimester,” Johnson said.

Working in small groups, students identify a theme in their interviewees’ responses and produce three-minute documentaries centered on that idea.

Several weeks later, seniors are invited back to the school auditorium to watch the films on the big screen and discuss the students’ creative choices.

“It’s important for us to hear their perspective,” senior student Nate Cobiechowski said. “Our senior gave advice about dealing with struggles. It’s important to hear from someone who’s been through hard times.”

Other groups found different but equally important ideas to highlight in their storytelling.

“Our senior lived in a different country, and it made us realize how fortunate we are to live here,” reflected Hunter Hartin.

For CSC member Diane Jara, the project is personal. “Some kids don’t have other older adults in their lives, so connecting with a senior through these projects can really make a difference. My grandparents, for example, had all passed away before I could have those connections as a young person, and I would have valued hearing their perspective.”

CSC Executive Director Jennifer Smith agrees, noting that the benefits flow both ways.

“Meeting with students also helps change the perception of what it means to age,” she said.

From planting seeds to sharing stories, the partnership between Chelsea Senior Center and Chelsea Schools continues to prove that when generations come together, everyone grows.