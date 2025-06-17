June 18, 2025

Where’s Waldo? Character Hidden in Chelsea to Support the Shop Local Movement

Iconic Where’s Waldo? character is heading back to Chelsea for another summer. The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs will hide in 14 different locations throughout Chelsea’s downtown this July. Families are encouraged to join in the fun as they search for the hidden Waldos.

Anyone wishing to play the ‘Find Waldo in Downtown Chelsea’ game can pick up a stamp card from Serendipity Books at their new location at 119 S. Main Street. The stamp card will list the spots to visit. Once each Waldo is found, the stamp cards are stamped or signed by the participating locations. Players can turn in the completed stamp cards to Serendipity Books to claim a prize, a $1 coupon, and enter the grand prize drawing.

On Tuesday, August 5th at 10 am, the program will end with a children’s party at the Chelsea District Library. Enjoy Waldo-themed games and activities, generous Waldo-themed prizes, and take-home goodie bags. Attendance is limited to 30 guests. The activities and games are best suited for children ages 5-10. RVSPs are necessary (visit www.serendipity-books.com to sign up.)

In celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, Candlewick Press is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and a selected number of independent bookstores nationwide for this hide-and-seek fun designed to encourage residents to patronize their local businesses. There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in downtown Chelsea, call Serendipity Books at (734) 475-7148.

