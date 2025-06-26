Explore Healing and Creativity at the Whispers of Art & Music Festival in Dexter

Angel Whispers Ministries invites the public to discover energy healing, sound therapy, and holistic wellness on July 19

Looking for a unique wellness event in Southeast Michigan? The Whispers of Art & Music Festival on Friday, July 19, offers an immersive open house experience into holistic healing, energy medicine, and the creative spirit of the Dexter wellness community. Held from noon to 4 p.m. at Angel Whispers Ministries (3045 Baker Road, Dexter), this free community event combines live music, art, and spiritual care practices to nourish body, mind, and soul.

“We are a healing collective,” says Vicky Lovell, co-founder and Mindful Pastor. “We’re made up of a variety of people who are in the healing arts, such as massage therapists, Reiki Masters, and sound therapy. We have licensed therapists, social workers, and energy psychologists. We blend everything from basic types of talk therapy to sound to energy.”

Angel Whispers Ministries is a nonprofit healing center that provides accessible care through spiritual direction, grief counseling, emotional support, and energy psychology techniques like Reiki and vibrational sound therapy.

(L-R) Vicky Lovell, Danielle Groth, and Dan McConnell. Photo by Doug Marrin

Discover Energy Healing

“Energy psychology incorporates our energetic being,” says Lovell. “We help people to release blockages through sound and Reiki to clear their system so they can release trauma from their bodies.”

Energy healing and sound therapy work by rebalancing the body’s frequency and emotional energy field. “Every one of your organs has its own vibration,” explains Danielle Goth, Sound Healing Practitioner. “When things aren’t functioning well, that’s where disease actually sets in. If we deal with and process the emotions that are in there, many times disease actually goes away altogether.”

This approach is particularly beneficial for those who feel stuck or frustrated with traditional medicine. “People come to us often as a last resort,” says Lovell. “We have a program called Shift Your Lens: Healing Your Stories, wherewe help you identify the belief systems and thought patterns that are potentially causing the problem.”

A Free Community Festival for Mind-Body Wellness

The Whispers of Art & Music Festival is designed to help the public explore these practices in a relaxed, welcoming environment. “The idea is that we’re going to have an event so that people are introduced to what we provide here,” says Dan McConnell, Spiritual Director.

In addition to author meet-and-greets, visitors can enjoy artwork by local creatives who’ve experienced personal healing through the center. “We have local artists and authors who have been on their healing journey here,” says Lovell. “We want to give them a chance to be highlighted as well.”

Attendees can also learn about Angel Whispers’ ongoing offerings, including:

Free guided meditation in Dexter every Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Intentional prayer group on Thursdays

Living Red, a Thursday night worship community

Support groups, retreats, and wellness classes

“We’re very inclusive,” says Goth. “Every age, every background, every anything. Our door is always open.”

Bridging Science and Spirituality in Wellness

Angel Whispers offers a rare blend of science-backed modalities and spiritual healing. “Some people struggle hard with holding science and spirituality together,” explains McConnell. “We bring that together here, and it explodes into something bigger than it was on either side.”

The festival is free to attend, with donations supporting the nonprofit’s mission to offer low-cost holistic health services in Dexter and Washtenaw County. Whether you’re curious about energy work, looking for alternatives to traditional medicine, or simply want to spend the day in a peaceful and affirming environment, the Whispers of Art & Music Festival is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.

Learn more at https://angelwhispers.org or stop by 3045 Baker Road, Dexter, MI on July 19, noon to 4 p.m.