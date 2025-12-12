White Castle Recall: Undeclared Allergens in Frozen Sliders

Consumer safety is at the forefront as White Castle’s Frozen Food Division announces a significant recall that could affect people nationwide. A total of 1,021 cases of the company’s 4-count frozen Original Sliders have been recalled due to undeclared milk and soy allergens. This issue arose when Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which contain these allergens, were mistakenly packaged as Original Sliders. The packaging did not indicate the presence of milk and soy, posing a serious risk for individuals with allergies.

The affected products were distributed to retailers from August to October 2025, and are sold primarily in convenience stores across potentially all 50 states. The recalled items are identified by lot codes 9H203521 and 9H203522, printed on a light-blue bar on the carton’s end panel. These products have a “Best By” date of April 18, 2026.

White Castle urges consumers to return the affected products to the purchase location for a full refund. For further assistance, consumers can contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728. It is crucial for consumers to check their freezers and ensure their safety by confirming lot numbers before consumption.























