White Lotus Farms is Planning a New Location in Scio Township

The sign reads, “Coming Soon White Lotus Farms Café.”

Set to be located in the former Mancino’s location at 355 S. Zeeb Road, White Lotus Farms is taking what they do best, from freshly baked bread, locally-grown produce to handmade pizzas, and putting it inside a brick and mortar building. If you drive by the spot that’s just down the road from the Meijer store, you will see that White Lotus Farms is doing renovation work inside the suite as well as the one next to it.

To learn more, the Sun Times News connected with Trinle Tsomo of White Lotus Farms. The new business will bring together a café, bakery and market.

“We’re excited,” Tsomo said of what is a new venture for them, which he said will help make it easier for them to get their products to their customers.

The café will serve breakfast and lunch, and will aim to be an inviting and welcoming sit-down spot. They will have White Lotus Farms favorites with things like pastries, pasta salad, pizza, salads, soups and sandwiches.

The bakery will also bring all of the favorites, but because of the capability of it being a brick and mortar location it will be baking nearly every day. Tsomo said being able to bake bread five days a week is a new and exciting prospect for them.

The market will in many ways be like a mini-grocery store with products and items available such as fresh produce, selections of cheeses and pastas, grab ‘n go foods, drinks; just to name a few. Again, Tsomo said because this will be a brick and mortar location, they will not be dependent on weather and they will be open more during times they traditionally haven’t been.

Locally sourced is a big theme.

Tsomo said they very much want to be part of the community and hope people see their new location as destination for enjoyment, delicious tastes and that needed/desired market item. If you’re looking for good, locally-sourced, healthy food then look no further.

With renovation work still happening, White Lotus Farms hopes the opening will take place sometime in August. So stay tuned…and in the meantime to learn more about White Lotus Farms go to https://whitelotusfarms.com/.

Photo by Lonnie Huhman