WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF

BOARD OF REVIEW

The White Oak Township Board of Review for 2020 will be held at the White Oak Township Hall 1002 S M-52 Webberville on the following dates to hear all questions you may have on your property valuations:

Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 @ 3:30 pm organizational meeting. No appeal will be accepted or acted on at this organizational meeting.

Tuesday, March 10th, 9 am to 3 pm appeal hearing.

Wednesday, March 11th, 3 pm to 9 pm appeal hearing

THE TAXABLE VALUE OF TOWNSHIP PROPERTIES WILL INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY: 1.9%

TENTATIVE EQUALIZATION FACTORS FOR ALL CLASSES OF PROPERTIES IS 1.0000

Anyone unable to come to the Board of Review meetings in person may send written comment to: White Oak Township PO Box 98 St Johns, MI 48879

Letters must be received prior to March 4th, 2020

White Oak Township Clerk