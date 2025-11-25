Wind Advisory Issued Until 4AM for Washtenaw County

A Wind Advisory of moderate severity has been issued for Southeast Michigan, including Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe, effective from 10 AM Wednesday until 4 AM EST Thursday. Expect southwest winds turning west at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around 45 mph, potentially causing unsecured objects to blow around, downed tree limbs, and some power outages.

* WHAT…Southwest winds turning west 20 to 30 mph with gusts around

45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy condition will initially begin across

far southern Michigan through the morning hours, expanding north

into the remainder of Southeast Michigan through the afternoon

hours. Peak wind gust potential with gusts around 45 mph will be

most likely from 3PM into the early morning hours on Thursday.

Some isolated wind gust potential to 50 mph will be possible

within the Thumb, especially along the Saginaw Bay shoreline.

Additionally, snow showers, which will build in across the region

in the late afternoon and evening hours, will also be capable of

producing an isolated stronger gust to 45-50 mph.

