Wind Advisory Issued Until 4PM for Washtenaw County

A Wind Advisory is in effect for southeast Michigan, including Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, from 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST on January 9, 2026, with southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph likely to cause unsecured objects to blow around, potential tree limb damage, and scattered power outages.

