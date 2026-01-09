January 09, 2026

Wind Advisory Issued Until 4PM for Washtenaw County

A Wind Advisory is in effect for southeast Michigan, including Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, from 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST on January 9, 2026, with southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph likely to cause unsecured objects to blow around, potential tree limb damage, and scattered power outages.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Southwest winds will increase through the
morning with gusts up to 45 mph most likely between 7 AM and 1 PM
EST. Winds shift to the west as a cold front tracks across the
area, with gusts subsiding after the frontal passage.

