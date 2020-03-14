Advertisement





from D&B Strategic Marketing

Last fall, you read the headline “Significant changes for the Conn Family! Pam and Bill are officially retiring at the end of 2019.” Bill retired at the end of the year, but it isn’t an easy thing to extricate yourself from a business that you brought to life and then it became a vibrant hub. A place where people discovered the wine they like and a place to have an intimate conversation with friends.

Pam will close the doors at Wines on Main Saturday, March 28. Hours on the 28th will be 5:00 p.m. till 11 p.m. for the Last Party.

Wine will be up to a 20% discount, wine accessories, and artwork will be at a 20% discount. Summer is just around the corner and Wines on Main has porch pounders and summer wines for your kayaking, pool, hiking or the beach – so stock up now!

Wines on Main also became home to the Bourbon Club, a stalwart group of hardy members who have enjoyed 25 Bourbon Tastings, led by Bourbon Steward Gary Galvin. Gary and Doris will continue the Bourbon Club and are examining options. Members will be notified of the club’s future.

Pam shared that what she has loved the most about Wines on Main is “friends and customers; they are wonderful people who create the spirit of our Wine Shop.” The Conn’s passion and commitment to Chelsea are evident in the quality of the Chelsea Hardware building restoration and in their dedication to creating vibrant businesses in Chelsea.

During March, store hours will be – Wednesday and Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday 2 – 10 p.m., Saturday 12 – 10 p.m., and Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.