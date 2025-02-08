Wing Classical Academy Battle of the Books

The Battle of the Books is a voluntary reading competition for local students in 3rd-5th grade. Students read books from the official list, demonstrate their abilities and test their knowledge of the books they have read in a competitive area-wide competition!

Teams will consist of 3-4 students. If a child does not have a team, Classical Academy can place them on one.

Teams compete against each other and awarded points based on correct recall of title and author in response to a question. Questions begin with “In which book…” and points are cumulative.

This event will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025, 6:30 pm and New Harvest/Wing Classical Academy 11875 Jackson Road Dexter, MI 48130.

The official reading list for the competition consists of 12 books. There is no requirement to read all 12 books in order to participate. Teams can split books between students to be more manageable.

Students will be responsible to read, discuss, and prepare for competition. Meetings will be primarily student led.

Make a Team of 3-4 readers, pick a team name (be creative!), have a parent/adult sponsor for purposes of sharing event details, sign up and get ready to battle!

Please sign up here: https://formurl.com/to/Battle-of-the-Books-2025. Registration deadline on February 14th. Any questions can be sent to Bethany Goehmann at bethany.goehmann@gmail.com

2025 Official Book List

The World According to Humphrey by Betty G. Birney

Who Was Neil Armstrong? by Roberta Edwards

My Father’s Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett

Hostage on the Nighthawk by Dave & Neta Jackson

Sarah, Plain and Tall by Patricia MacLachlan

Be A Perfect Person in Just Three Days! by Stephen Manes

The Story of Harriet Tubman, Conductor of the Underground Railroad by Kate McMullan

Helen’s Big World: The Life of Helen Keller by Doreen Rappaport

Night of the Twisters by Ivy Ruckman

The Sign of the Beaver by Elizabeth George Speare

I survived the Great Molasses Flood, 1919 by Lauren Tarshis

Finding Winnie by Lindsay Mattick