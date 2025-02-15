Wing Classical Academy Re-opens Enrollment With Early Success

Wing Classical Academy’s first school year is off to a successful start for its students and staff. The new private school located between Chelsea and Dexter provides a rigorous classical education encased in Christian values. Classical education integrates study in the liberal arts, mathematics, and sciences with the cultivation of moral character, critical thinking, and civic virtue. Enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year has commenced and an open house will be held for prospective families on March 1st, 2025.

Founding students achieved remarkable early successes in their studies. The kindergarteners progressed in reading skills so effectively in the first half of the school year they have already moved on to 1st grade reading! All K-6 students memorized and can recite the preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America. For Thanksgiving students completed a STEM project that involved building and sailing a Mayflower model. They also cooked historic recipes and re-enacted work that Native American and Puritan children accomplished in the 1600s. During the academy’s first ever Christmas concert students performed hymns in English and Latin.

Wing Classical Academy serves students by using the Hillsdale College American Classical Education Curriculum along with the Rafiki Foundation Bible Study Curriculum. Head of Academy Mrs. Jane Griffith explained, “We believe in learning for a lifetime, not for a test, and strive to grow our students in moral and intellectual virtue.”

The school is purposefully privately funded and purposefully partners with parents. Mrs. Griffith added, “Parents are the ultimate authority over their children’s education. We see our role as one complementary to parents and we enjoy building a strong community.”

The academy is now enrolling K-8 grades for the 2025-2026 school year. Prospective families are welcome to attend an open house on Saturday, March 1st, 2025 at 11875 Jackson Rd in Dexter (New Harvest Church). Two open house sessions will be available: the first session will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the second will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Pre-registration for the open house is available at the academy’s website at www.wing.academy.

Any parents who are interested in enrolling, finding out more information about the academy, or who would like to set up a time to tour the academy and learn more about the curriculum and culture are invited to contact the Head of Academy, Jane Griffith, at GriffithJ.WCA@gmail.com. General information is available at the academy’s website at www.wing.academy.