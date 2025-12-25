Winter Weather Advisory Issued Until 4PM for Washtenaw County

A Winter Weather Advisory with moderate severity has been issued for Southeast Michigan, affecting areas such as Midland, Bay, and Wayne from 5 AM to 4 PM EST on Friday. Expect freezing rain and mixed precipitation, resulting in ice accumulations and slippery road conditions that will impact holiday travel and the morning commute.

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Mixed precipitation will also be

possible. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch

with locally higher amounts possible. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and holiday

travel.

