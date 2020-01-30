Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District and Michigan Department of Education are holding a public hearing as part of its process in pursuing a Labor Day Waiver that would allow any of the county’s school districts to begin classes before Labor Day. The public hearing is set for Feb. 4, 5:00 pm, at the WISD Administrative building located at 1819 S. Wagner Rd.

If granted, the waiver would go into effect for the 2020-21 school year. Beginning classes before Labor Day would align schools with existing education programs such as the Early College Alliance @ EMU as well as school sporting events which also begin before the holiday weekend.

The Michigan law requiring K-12 schools to begin classes after Labor Day went into effect in 2006 and was the result of years of battling between the tourism industry and educators. The argument against a pre-Labor Day start was that people would spend money traveling one last time before summer ended. If classes start before Labor Day, the thought was that people would be more likely to remain homebound.

More and more school districts are getting waivers. In 2019, 196 waivers were granted, up from 154 the year before. Of those 196, 47 waivers were for intermediate school districts creating countywide exemptions to the law. That’s more than half of Michigan’s 83 counties that have elected to opt-out of the Labor Day law. Michigan is only one of three states with the law. The other two are Minnesota and Virginia.

Two Washtenaw County school districts, Saline and Whitmore Lake, already have a waiver and began classes for the 2019-20 year on Aug. 26.

“The pre-labor day start has been a good thing for Saline Area Schools,” says Saline Superintendent Scot Graden in an email to The Sun Times. “It has been well received by our community and has made for a balanced school year.”

For more information: https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2020/01/pre-labor-day-start-being-eyed-by-washtenaw-county-schools.html

For those who can’t attend the hearing in person, they can still join via phone by calling 1-646-876-9923 and use meeting ID “397 769 160.”