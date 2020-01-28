Advertisement





Surplus items from the school will be available for purchase through an online auction process.

Ann Arbor, Mich. – With reconstruction and renovation of High Point School commencing soon, Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) will be hosting an online auction to sell surplus items from High Point. There will be an on-site preview and inspection day at High Point School located at 1735 S. Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and the online auction will be open and accepting bids on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend the preview and inspection day and bid on items of interest.

WISD has partnered with Biddergy, an online auction company based in Kalamazoo, to manage the auction process. Items available for auction can be viewed online at www.biddergy.com by visiting “View the Auctions.” Items being auctioned off include furniture such as tables and chairs, commercial food service equipment, Apple desktop computers, hair salon chairs, playground equipment, a greenhouse, and exterior fencing. All items must be removed by the winning bidder on either Friday, January 31 or Monday, February 3, 2020.