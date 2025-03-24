Wolverines Unite in the Heart of Buckeye Country

Discover how Michigan alumni keep the maize-and-blue spirit thriving deep within rival territory.

In Columbus, Ohio, where the longstanding rivalry between Ohio State and the University of Michigan runs deep, one might expect to find only scarlet and gray. However, tucked away in the heart of Buckeye country is a passionate group of Wolverines—the University of Michigan Club of Central Ohio. Established on August 5, 2009, and affiliated with the University of Michigan Alumni Association, this dedicated organization proves that no matter the distance, the Michigan community always finds a way to stay connected.

Strengthening the Michigan Spirit

More than just a gathering of alumni, the University of Michigan Club of Central Ohio serves as a vibrant network of students, professionals, and supporters who continue to carry the spirit of Ann Arbor with them. “Being a part of the University of Michigan alumni club of Central Ohio is like having a second family,” says Molly Joy French, fellow member and social media coordinator. “Although I did not attend Michigan, I have been a diehard fan my entire life.” Despite the palpable rivalry in the air, these Wolverines come together to celebrate their alma mater, build friendships, and give back to the community.

Scholarships: Investing in Future Wolverines

A cornerstone of the club’s mission is its commitment to supporting future Wolverines through the “Central Ohio Alumni Club Freshman Scholarship Fund.” This initiative provides scholarship opportunities to students from the Central Ohio area, helping them achieve their academic dreams at the University of Michigan. Each year, the club awards up to $10,000 per academic year to deserving students, ensuring that finances are not a barrier to education. In a recent expansion of this initiative, the club increased the scholarship amount to $40,000 over four years, reinforcing their commitment to student success.

Bringing Alumni Together: Events and Gatherings

Beyond financial support, the club fosters a strong sense of community through various events. “Being able to attend events, whether it be watch parties, volunteering, events, cooking club, or any of the other awesome events that the club hosts throughout the year, I feel like I truly belong with these amazing individuals who get to call themselves alumni of the greatest university in the world!” French shares. Upcoming events include a pickleball session on July 20 at a location called “Pickle and Chill”—owned by a former Michigan tennis player—where in the past, members enjoyed a visit from Sean Maymi, The University of Michigan’s current men’s tennis head coach. Other gatherings include a Columbus Clippers baseball game on August 4 and a cooking club meeting on August 13. These events allow members to share their Michigan pride while forming lasting connections.

Fundraising and Philanthropy

The club also plays an essential role in raising funds to support both scholarships and university initiatives. On “Giving Blue Day”, members rally together to contribute to the scholarship fund, emphasizing the importance of alumni support. In a recent campaign, over 10,000 members of the global Michigan community contributed more than $4.6 million, highlighting the power of collective giving.

Networking and Professional Growth

Beyond game days and social gatherings, the club provides a platform for professional development. Through networking opportunities, mentorship programs, and industry connections, alumni in Central Ohio can support one another in their careers. These relationships extend far beyond university years, creating a lifelong network of Wolverines helping Wolverines.

Staying Connected in a Digital Age

In addition to in-person events, the club maintains an active online presence, keeping members engaged through social media and digital platforms. Their Facebook page, @gobluecbus, serves as a hub for event announcements, university news, and ways to stay involved. This digital engagement ensures that even those who cannot attend events in person remain an integral part of the community that they’ve helped to create.

Michigan Pride Knows No Boundaries

The University of Michigan Club of Central Ohio is a testament to the strength of the Michigan community, proving that even in the heart of rival territory, Wolverines will always find a way back to one another.

“Living in Central Ohio, it can be hard to find your people, but with the Michigan alumni group, I never have to worry about feeling alone.” French expresses. And to anyone hesitant about joining, French offers this encouragement: “To anyone that is nervous about attending one of our events, I’d say please come and join us because it opens up a whole new and exciting door to being a Wolverine fan!”

Through scholarships, events, fundraising, and networking, the club not only keeps the Michigan spirit alive but also strengthens the bond that ties alumni together—no matter where life takes them. Go Blue.

All photos from University of Michigan Club of Central Ohio Facebook Page