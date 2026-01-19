Works of Art Straight from Dexter Community Schools

As a great opportunity to support local students and their creative work, Dexter students will again have their artwork on display at the annual Michigan Art Education Association (MAEA) Region 3 Art Show this year, which runs from January 23 through February 27.

The Sun Times News connected with Dexter High School (DHS) Art Teacher Krickett Chamberlain to ask about the show.

Chamberlain said the MAEA Region 3 Show is a juried K-12 show of artwork from schools in Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe and Jackson Counties. Art Teachers who are active members of Michigan Art Education Association can enter up to five student-created pieces of work per grade level taught. The work is then juried by a panel of judges per grade level and selected pieces will move on to state level adjudication.

Selected pieces will be displayed at the State Show in March-April at The Hickman Gallery at Adrian College. The State adjudication will also designate some works as Top 100, Top 30 and Top 18 in the State.

Dexter art teachers participating in the Region 3 show include Chamberlain along with fellow high school art teacher Roger Sprau, Clara Engel at Mill Creek, Val Eninsche at Wylie and Kristin Walters at the Dexter Early Elementary Complex.

One of the DHS submissions was chosen by Washtenaw Community College for the main show poster this year.

The Region 3 show’s opening is on Jan, 23rd and will run until the closing reception on Friday, Feb. 27th 5 to 7 p.m. The show will be at The Gallery at Washtenaw Community College, which is in the Morris Lawrence Building on the WCC Campus at 4800 E. Huron River Drive in Ann Arbor.

Chamberlain said the art teachers from Region 3 thank WCC for their gallery space/donation of snacks and refreshments at the closing reception and Blick Art Material for their generous donation of art supplies for students that will be raffled off at the closing reception.

The show can be viewed anytime during the gallery’s normal business hours starting on the 23rd:

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Photo 1: 12th grader Teagan Luken’s Watercolor will be on display. It’s also featured on the show’s poster. Image courtesy of DHS

Photo 2: Art show submission from Kate Haidl, 12th grade. Image Courtesy of DHS

Photo 3: Art show piece from first-grader Maisie E. Image courtesy of DEEC