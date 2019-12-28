Advertisement





The Chelsea wrestling team came up just short of an invitational championship Saturday as the Bulldogs finished in second place at the Salem Elks Invitational.

The invitational was decided on the last match of the day.

Chelsea was leading the tournament with 147.5 points and Livonia Franklin was in second with 146. Franklin had a wrestler in the championship match at 285. A win for the Franklin wrestler clinched the title for Franklin and a loss would give Chelsea the title.

The Franklin wrestler came away with a second period pin to win the match and claim the tournament title with 152 points to Chelsea’s 147.5.

Nick Matusko improved to 18-0 overall on the season by winning the 140 lb. weight class with four pins.

Cole Munson finished 2nd at 145 pounds, going 4-1 on the day. He improved to 17-2 for the year.

Shane Nold went 4-1 on the day and improved to 16-1 on the year, finishing second at 171.

Josiah Fitch finished 3rd at 285 with a 3-2 record and improved to 16-3 on the season.

Mitchell Reynolds and Zach Dosey faced each other in the 5th place match at 160. Reynolds came out on top and finished 4-1 on the day and is 17-1 for the season. Dosey finished 6th with a 3-2 record and is now 12-3 for the year.

Drew Maguire went 3-1 at 119 and finished 5th, while Jonas Norwood also picked up a win at 112 but did not place.

The Bulldogs will compete in Clinton’s Dave Elliot Invitational Saturday, January 4.