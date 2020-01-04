Advertisement





In what was probably the toughest competition to date, the Chelsea wrestling team had a strong showing with a third place finish at Clinton’s 45th Annual Dave Elliot Invitational Saturday, January 4.

Competing at the Invitational were Division 4 #1 ranked Clinton and 4th ranked Manchester as well as several other D1 and D2 schools.

Clinton showed why they are ranked number one in D4 by winning the title with 248 points, while Manchester was 2nd with 181.5. Chelsea was 3rd with 165 and Woodhaven 4th with 151.

The Bulldogs picked up three individual titles on the day with Nick Matusko winning 140, Cole Munson 145, and Josiah Fitch 285.

Matusko went 4-0 on the day and had his toughest match of the season in the finals against undefeated AJ Baxter of Clinton. Baxter was state runner-up in 20018 and finished 5th in 2019. Baxter led the match 6-4 with 1:35 in the third after a takedown. Matusko got an escape with 1:07 left and a takedown with 1:05 left to make it 7-6. He would hold on for the hard fought win to earn the title and improve to 21-0 on the season.

Munson went 4-0 and improved to 21-2 at 145. He dominated the day with four pins, including a first period pin at 1:57 in the championship against Jacob Kurgin of Manchester.

Fitch went 4-0 at 285 to improve to 20-3 on the season. He picked up a pair of pins before defeating Simon Lato of Manchester by injury default in the semifinals. Fitch then dominated in the championship with a 6-0 win over Brandon Felts of Clinton.

Mitchell Reynolds went 3-1 and finished 2nd and finished 2nd at 160 pounds and improved to 20-2 on the season.

Shane Nold went 3-1 and finished 3rd at 171. He improved 19-2 overall on the season.

Fifth place finishes went to Drew Maguires (19-4) at 119 and Nolan Sinkwatts (9-4) at 160.

Zach Dosey went 2-2 at 152, while Jonas Norwood (112), Carter Trinkle (119), and Dalton Grabarczyk (125) each picked up single wins.

The Bulldogs return to the mat Wednesday at a SEC quad at Tecumseh and then host the Kargel Klassic Saturday.