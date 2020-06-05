Advertisement
| 3 min | from Dexter Farmers Market with Doug Marrin |
Tomorrow, June 6, 2020, is the much-anticipated opening of the Dexter Farmers Market for in-person shopping at its location on Alpine St. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 pm on Saturdays. Safety procedures will be in place, one of which is “do not linger” to reduce risk of COVID exposure and as a courtesy to the people behind you in the one-way traffic pattern.
Tuesday’s market is canceled for the time being.
Below is a list of vendors to give you an idea of what you may want before you arrive. More information can be found on the market’s website at https://www.dextermi.gov/community/farmers_market.php
|Ski’s Sausage Co – this is Dan’s first year, but he’s a local from Pinckney! He offers a large variety of sausages; traditional Polish kielbasa and cheddar, jalapeno cheddar and traditional bratwurst. *see below for vendor profile*
Two Dogs Farms – perennials, annuals, veggie starts, berries, fruit, veggies, maple syrup and jellies and jams from Ray Sowers. And coming soon: Scottish Highlander grass-fed Beef!!
Paper Cup Coffee Co – Isaac brings the freshest, fire-roasted coffee by the cup, whole bean and ground; plus hand-dipped chocolate cake donuts and date balls. Follow his Facebook here.
Hoppy Soaps – Stephanie fills the market with the fresh smells of bar soaps, bath bombs, shower fizzies, deodorant, lip balm, body butter, and herbal sachets. Some of these products are even made from her home-brewed beer! Follow her on Facebook here.
Shagbark Knoll – Henry has gorgeous asparagus, beans, beets, tomatoes, apples, plums, basil plants, and Zephyr squash.
NOKA Homestead – Noelle has a breath taking array of produce. From radishes to greens to potatoes, all grown with respect and care for the earth and its creatures! They have a variety of CSA boxes this year, please visit their site to sign up for their wait-list. Follow their Facebook here. Sign up for their newsletter here to hear how they can bring you fresh produce this year regardless of market open date.
Owl Hollow Bakery – Anne will have delicious pies, breads, baked goods, granola, Amaizin’ popcorn, free range eggs, maple syrup, and pure Greek olive oil.
Shoreline Wild Salmon – wild, Alaskan, hook-and-line caught salmon. King and Coho Salmon sold frozen in vacuum sealed packages. Smoked Coho Salmon sold in shelf stable jars. Marie and her dad, Mark handle the fish with the utmost care, all the way from the fishing vessels in Southeast Alaska to the farmers market in Dexter! Look for them in May, August, September and October.
MaryAnn Simpkins – one of our founding members brings produce, baked goods, sewn and crocheted housewares, nuts, soaps, eggs, honey, too much to name! Please keep an eye here for her earliest harvests, there will be lettuce soon!
Jeff Peters – Jeff is a market staple in his 11th year at the DFM. He brings breathtaking cut flowers like Cosmos, Sunflowers, Zinnias, Cockscomb, and a rainbow of lilies. He will also have leeks, storage onions, kohlrabi and tomatillos.
My Serenity, Creations by Rachel – lovely bath, body and home goods, soy candles, natural deodorants and bath bars.
Manchester Blooms Flower Farm – Amy grows beautiful bouquets, arrangements, and buckets of freshly cut, locally grown annuals. Some of the bright beauties offered include: Cosmos, Zinnias, Sunflowers, Allium, Poppies, Daisies and many other wildflowers. This year, Amy will also be offering a wide selection of herbs,edible flowers and beneficial plants. Online ordering begins in July.
Herb ‘N Beans – Steve has artisan crafted coffee, tea, locally grown hemp flower and oil, and freeze-dried fruits and veggies.
Judy Welsh – charming hand cut cards, framed beach glass, driftwood art and notebooks.
Sweet and Salty Cookie Co – Jeff is back with the best cookies! Chocolate chip, double dip chocolate chip, M&M, peanut butter, snicker doodle chip, butterscotch, Special Dark, Reese’s, sea salt caramel, dark chocolate pecan, maple oatmeal raisin, pecan raisin, milk chocolate raisin, molasses, caramel apple crisp, gluten-friendly chocolate chip and gluten-friendly dark chocolate pecan.
GVR Farms – Gage is returning to the Tuesday market with lettuce, carrots, radishes, asparagus, micro-greens, potatoes, and pumpkins.
Paper Bead Elegance – Karen makes the most fascinating jewelry – from paper! Barrets and earrings; durable and gorgeous artisan statement pieces.
BB’s Beauty Organics – Brittney puts a new twist on bath products. She makes body sprays and rooms sprays, plus shaving cream, sugar scrubs and foot scrubs.
Specialty Tea Products (STEAP) – Samantha has a variety of loose leaf teas and blends. Visit her website to sign up for a subscription!
Skalski Farm in Hamburg – John and Rochelle will be back this year! Their vegetable, fruit, and start plants are grown using organic methods. They will have larger, more mature vegetable, herb and flower starts sold in individual pots. Teaser: they will have strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and sweet corn!!
Ruhlig’s Produce – Janelle and Matthew come from the long time Dexter farming family, Ruhlig. After a few years off, they will be returning in July, to bring corn, beans, greens, squash, tomatoes, peppers and more!
