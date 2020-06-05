Advertisement

| 3 min | from Dexter Farmers Market with Doug Marrin |

Photo: Dexter Farmers Market Facebook

Tomorrow, June 6, 2020, is the much-anticipated opening of the Dexter Farmers Market for in-person shopping at its location on Alpine St. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 pm on Saturdays. Safety procedures will be in place, one of which is “do not linger” to reduce risk of COVID exposure and as a courtesy to the people behind you in the one-way traffic pattern.

Tuesday’s market is canceled for the time being.

Below is a list of vendors to give you an idea of what you may want before you arrive. More information can be found on the market’s website at https://www.dextermi.gov/community/farmers_market.php

