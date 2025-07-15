YoCrunch Yogurt Recall: Check for Plastic Hazards

Consumers should be aware of recent recalls that could impact their health and safety. Danone US has voluntarily recalled select YoCrunch® products due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper. These foreign objects present a choking hazard, prompting a Class II recall.

The affected products include specific lots of YoCrunch® yogurt, which were distributed nationwide. The recall details are crucial for consumers, as these plastic pieces could pose a serious risk if ingested. The recall was initiated after the discovery during internal quality checks.

Consumers are urged to check their yogurt supplies for the recalled lot numbers. If you find any affected products, discontinue use immediately and dispose of them. For a refund or more information, contact Danone US directly at 1-877-344-4886.

Stay vigilant by regularly checking for updates on product recalls to ensure the safety of your household. Check your pantry today and reach out to the manufacturer if you need a refund or have questions.

