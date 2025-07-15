July 15, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Food Recalls

Recalls

YoCrunch Yogurt Recall: Check for Plastic Hazards

Consumers should be aware of recent recalls that could impact their health and safety. Danone US has voluntarily recalled select YoCrunch® products due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper. These foreign objects present a choking hazard, prompting a Class II recall.

The affected products include specific lots of YoCrunch® yogurt, which were distributed nationwide. The recall details are crucial for consumers, as these plastic pieces could pose a serious risk if ingested. The recall was initiated after the discovery during internal quality checks.

Consumers are urged to check their yogurt supplies for the recalled lot numbers. If you find any affected products, discontinue use immediately and dispose of them. For a refund or more information, contact Danone US directly at 1-877-344-4886.

Stay vigilant by regularly checking for updates on product recalls to ensure the safety of your household. Check your pantry today and reach out to the manufacturer if you need a refund or have questions.

Link to original article.

Latest articles

Saline Twp: Regular Board Meeting 7/11/25

STN Staff

City of Dexter: Notice of Election 8/5/25

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News