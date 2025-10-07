Young Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle in Downtown Chelsea

The Chelsea Police Department is seeking information about a driver who struck a child on the morning of October 7 with their vehicle in downtown Chelsea.

Chelsea Police sent out a request for information alert that day giving some of the details of the incident:

“On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at approximately 7:30-7:40 a.m., a younger child was struck while riding his bike on the way to school and sustained minor injuries.”

The police said the crash was reported to have occurred in the 100 block of W. Middle Street near the entry/exit of Municipal Lot #2, which is often refered to as the Court or Common Grill lot. The driver of the vehicle, who was described as a white male, reportedly stopped and checked on the child, police said, but at the time of incident, the police were not contacted.

According to Chelsea Police, the driver’s vehicle was described as a gray in color SUV-type vehicle. No additional description was available.

The alert said Chelsea Police are seeking information to identify and speak with the driver of the vehicle and ask that if you are the driver or have information on who the driver may be then please call them at 734-475-9122 Ext. 3 and refer to incident # 25-3724.