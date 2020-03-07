Advertisement





He gave the #1 ranked 215 pound wrestler from Detroit Catholic Central all he could handle, but Dexter’s Mark Young came up just shorts in a 5-4 decision to Brendan Yatooma in the D1 semifinals Friday night.

Yatooma got a take down to take an early 2-0 lead, but Young kept fighting. Yatooma was called for a locked hand penalty to make it 2-1, but got an escape for a 3-1 lead. He then appeared to get a take down, but was penalized for a slam which the Dexter coaches and a lot of the crowd, (not just Dexter fans) thought should have been more than a one point penalty to make it 3-2.

A dejected Mark Young gave it all he had against the #1 wrestling in the state from Detroit Catholic Central. Photo by Mike Williamson

Yatooma got another take down to make it 5-2, but Young gout a reversal with 44 seconds left to make it 5-4, but could not get another point as time ran out.

After the match Dexter coach Matt Chisolm let the DCC fans know he was upset with the calls in the match by waving them off as they cheered the Yatooma win as the rest of the crowd booed.

Dexter coach Matt Chisolm consoles Mark Young after dropping hard fought match in the D1 semifinals. Photo by Mike Williamson

Young entered the day as a 4th seed and pulled an upset by pinning the #1 seed in his bracket in his first match. He then got a 10-5 win in the quarterfinals to set up his match with Yatooma.

He is guaranteed a top 6 finish, but could finish as high as 3rd two wins Saturday.

Young is now 39-9 on the season.