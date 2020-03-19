Advertisement





1 min read | from the Huron-Clinton Metropark Authority

“Social distancing” has become the best policy for fighting the spread of coronavirus. But that doesn’t mean you have to lock yourself in your homes for the duration of the outbreak.

Instead, one of your best options is making your way to the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

After all, the experts tell us it’s okay to be outdoors while social distancing. And we’ve long known the positive physical and mental health benefits of outdoor exercise and recreation.

If you’re looking for things you and your family can do over the next few weeks, your Metroparks have some options for you to consider. Across the 13 Metroparks properties, you can walk, bike or hike a variety of trails, paddle our rivers or just sit back and enjoy the nature around you as spring returns to Southeast Michigan.

Another way to practice social distancing while getting out of the house is by simply taking a drive through the Metroparks. Spring flowers will be blooming soon and the next few weeks will see the green come back.

Currently, all our programming is canceled and our interpretive centers are temporarily closed. However, ALL of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks remain open. Admission to the Metroparks is free Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from now through April 2.

We’re adding a page to our website where you can find resources to use while still abiding by currently recommended precautions. Over the next few days, we’ll be adding downloadable scavenger hunts that can be completed either from your car or from a trail. (metroparks.com/virtual)

And for parents looking to keep young students’ minds engaged, we’re launching a new video series featuring our interpretive staff – with great stories covering everything Metroparks-related from science to art and nature to history. Some will give young viewers a chance to follow along with hands-on lessons. Be sure to check back each week for more new content.

We’ll also be sharing educational resources that will include instructions for at-home activities that support grade level specific educational topics.

We know this is a challenging time for everyone. But the staff at your Huron-Clinton Metroparks is here to help you make the best of it. As we like to say: “They’re Your Metroparks. The Closest Place For Quality Social Distancing.”

Current Metroparks Covid-19 Precautions: https://www.metroparks.com/march-13-2020-metroparks-implements-covid-19-precautions/