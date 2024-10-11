Your Voice Matters: Upcoming Public Hearings

Stay Informed and Shape Your Community’s Future

As our communities continue to evolve, local governments are making decisions that shape the future of our neighborhoods. From zoning changes to new developments, these choices can significantly impact our daily lives and the character of our towns.

The Sun Times News encourages residents to stay informed and participate in local planning processes. By participating in public hearings and engaging with local government early in the process, community members can have a bigger impact on decisions before they’re finalized.

In the spirit of fostering an engaged community, here is a list of upcoming public hearings in the area. Further details can be found in the Sun Times News public notice section, on the Sun Times News website under “Public Notices,” or on the respective municipality’s website.

Webster Township

The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Webster Township Hall at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to hear the following request: Sean and Catherine Maggert of 3420 Jennings Rd. are seeking approval for the addition of a deck to an existing single-family home.

Scio Township

The Scio Township Planning Commission has announced a public meeting to be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 7:00 PM. This meeting will take place virtually via Zoom. A public hearing will be conducted on a proposed zoning change for a property located at 2875 W Liberty. The proposal seeks to rezone approximately 4.34 acres of land from Office Service to Limited Industrial, with the intention of allowing a private indoor recreation facility, specifically a sports performance center, to be built on the site.

Dexter Township

The Dexter Township Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing at the township hall on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The agenda includes two proposed amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance. The first amendment aims to allow short-term rentals in the Lake Residential Zoning District. The second proposed change would permit utility-scale solar, wind, and battery storage facilities within the township. Following the public hearings, the commission plans to take action on both of these amendments.

Chelsea

The Chelsea Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers to hear input on the Main Street Church’s application for Special Use Approval to establish a religious institution within the Downtown Mixed-Use Zoning District and M-52 Overlay Zoning District. The property in question is located at 311 N Main Street, Chelsea.