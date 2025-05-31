Youth Spots, Scholarships Still Open for Summer STEM Camps at WCC

There is still time to register for a number of Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) STEM youth camps this summer. Week-long camps begin July 7 and continue through August. All camps are hosted on the WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor.

Each camp focuses on a different STEM topic like coding, space, health care and engineering. Camps are geared toward specific age groups from 9-18.

Camps are designed to motivate and inspire future makers, engineers, explorers, technologists and professionals and are led by instructors connected to organizations steeped in the subject matter. For example, the space exploration camp is a collaboration among WCC, Mad Science Detroit and NASA.

Non-STEM camps on essential child care/babysitting skills, theater and arts and zine publishing are also offered.

WCC SUMMER CAMPS

Eureka STEM Maker (ages 9-12, July 7-11) – Inspire the inventor and scientist in this Ultimate STEM Makers Camp!

Print Making for Teens (ages 11-15, July 7-11) – Join other campers as you explore printmaking methods from linocut to screen printing while developing your unique, artistic voice.

Brixology (ages 10-13, July 14-18) – Learn about different types of engineering and construction projects using LEGO® bricks. Solve real-world design challenges while developing your problem-solving and team-building skills.

Health Care Career Exploration (ages 11-14, July 14-18) – Explore the fields of nursing, physical therapy, dietetics and more in a hands-on and fun environment.

JavaScript AI App Coding (ages 10-12, July 14-18) – Dive into the endless possibilities of computer programming using the JavaScript programming language and AI to develop app games.

Safe & Savvy Sitter (ages 11-17, July 14-18) – This camp teaches essential skills in child care, safety and emergency preparedness for the safe and nurturing care of children of all ages.

NASA Space Explorer (ages 9-12, July 21-25) – Mad Science has teamed up with NASA in a quest for exploration! Take a voyage of discovery into the atmosphere and beyond to explore planets, moons and other space phenomena in the solar system.

Unity AI Game Design (ages 12-14, July 21-25) – Build your own video game for Android, iPhone or the web. Harness skills including C# programming, 3D animation, real-time physics simulations, and industry-standard design practices.

Underground Explorers (ages 9-12, July 28-August 1) – Calling all Jr. Archaeologists and Paleontologists! Uncover the mysteries of ancient civilizations, explore the history of dinosaurs and dig up the ancient past.

Roblox Esports Game Design (ages 12-15, July 28-August 1) – Design an online multiplayer game like Capture The Flag using Roblox Studio.

Astro Innovators (ages 11-13, August 4-8) – Think and act like NASA Innovators during this hands-on program inspired by NASA's current missions. Design a mission patch and build a rover.

Theatre & Arts Career Exploration (ages 9-13, August 4-8) – This camp offers a creative environment where you can explore various art forms, including acting, set-making and auditioning.

LEGO Robotics Engineering (ages 12-14, August 4-8) – Are you interested in learning about and creating your own personal robot? In this camp you will learn EV3 to code LEGO® robotics and compete with other campers.

Publishing Your own Zine (ages 13-17, August 4-8) – In this creative space, you will learn how to design, write, and print your own zines while exploring various artistic techniques and storytelling methods.

What: Youth summer camps are hosted by Washtenaw Community College.

Who: Camps are geared for specific age groups from ages 9-18.

When: Week-long camps run July and August.

Where: WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor

Register: Visit the Summer Camp webpage to learn more about and to register for camps or apply for scholarships.

Contact: Sophia McCain, somccain@wccnet.edu