Once again in the Fall of 2020 there will be changes in the SEC White membership.

Starting in the fall of 2020 Ypsilanti will be moving from the SEC White to the SEC Red evening both division up at seven teams each.

The move comes after Pinckney joined the White in 2017 and Jackson in 2018.

Adrian looked into leaving the SEC White this fall and due to the size differential in the biggest and smallest schools in the conference.

Ypsilanti is the largest in the White with over 1,400 students, while Tecumseh is the smallest with 815 and Adrian and Chelsea around 850.

The move by Ypsilanti will make them one of the smallest in the Red along with Bedford at 1,400. Pioneer is the largest with over 2,100 and Huron next with 1,900.

Jackson and Lincoln will now be the largest schools in the White with over 1,200 students.

The SEC has been looking into other possible changes, but nothing has been moved on in any way.