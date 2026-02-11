February 11, 2026

Ziggi’s Coffee Opening First Dexter Location Feb. 17

STN Staff

BusinessDexter

A new drive-thru coffee option is coming to town this week.

Family-owned Ziggi’s Coffee will open its first Dexter location on Tuesday, Feb. 17, bringing the city its first drive-thru coffee shop. The store is owned by Garnette and Miranda Roberts, longtime Washtenaw County residents who said they chose Dexter because of its strong sense of community and family-oriented atmosphere.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Roberts are hosting a week of special events. On opening day, customers will have the chance to win free Ziggi’s for a year. Festivities will continue Wednesday, Feb. 18, with a Community Giveback Day benefiting the Educational Foundation of Dexter.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Dexter Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The new location marks Ziggi’s Coffee’s entry into the Dexter market and adds a new drive-thru option for local residents.

Photo: 7097 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd, Dexter, MI. Photo courtesy of Ziggi’s.

