Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut & Cashew in Candy Bars

Company Announcement

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory of Ann Arbor, Michigan is recalling Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Full Size Bars with Lot#174250 because it may contain undeclared cashew and Zingerman’s Ca$hew Cow Full Size Bars with Lot#174250 because it may contain undeclared peanut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews or peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This product was distributed to retailers in Michigan and New York and it reached consumers via retail stores.

The Peanut Butter Crush Bars are packaged in Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory yellow and purple 2 oz boxes labelled Peanut Butter Crush and labelled with Lot #174250. The Cashew Cow Bars are packaged in Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory light blue and yellow 2 oz. boxes labelled Cashew Cow and labelled with Lot#174250.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Peanut Butter Crush Bars containing cashews were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of cashews. It was also discovered that Cashew Cow Bars may have been distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes. Steps have been taken to ensure this problem has been resolved.

Consumers who have purchased Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory Peanut Butter Crush or Cashew Cow Bars from Lot# 174250 should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions should contact Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory at 877-632-9264.