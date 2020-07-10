Advertisement

From Zingerman’s Cornman Farms:

The Dexter community and Washtenaw County is getting its own “chippy.”

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is opening up as a “chippy” for the summer. Starting Wednesday, July 15th, you can pick-up Chef Kieron’s traditional fish and chips.

In its announcement, Zingerman’s Cornman Farms said each order comes with golden, battered cod fish served with thick, salty chips and an array of sauces. Plus, they’re selling cold beer, wine, “and a wee bit of other treats as well.”

British slang for a fish and chip shop, the announcement said the farm’s British chef and owner, Kieron Hales, felt the need to do something to bring a little bit of joy to his quarantining community.

Fish and Chips

“A lot of chefs have tried to ‘elevate’ fish and chips in the past. That’s not what we’re doing here — they are best when you simply follow tradition,” said Hales. “It should be a greasy delight, served on a disposable plate with a fiddly wooden fork and enjoyed in a parked car with the windows down.”

And that’s exactly what Hales plans for his customers. While the farm cannot host guests for a proper sit down meal yet, it is allowing them to park on property, roll down the windows, and stare off at the rolling fields while digging into their food. Alternatively, guests can head to one of the many beautiful parks nearby, such as Mill Creek Park and Hudson Mills Metropark.

WHEN: Every Wednesday from July 15 – August 26, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

WHERE: Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter Mich.

HOW TO ORDER: All orders must be placed in advance online at shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com. Available until sold out. Call (734) 619-8100 upon arrival, no-contact pick-up.

PRICE: $18, serves 1-2

URL: https://shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com/collections/fish-chips