Pick-up this traditional dish from British chef, Kieron Hales, on June 5

from Zingerman's

WHAT: Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, an event venue, culinary destination and picturesque farm outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan, has just announced they will be hosting a fish and chips pop-up on June 5, 2020 in honor of the U.K.’s National Fish and Chips Day.

The farm’s British chef and owner, Kieron Hales, felt the need to do something to bring a little bit of joy to his quarantining community. Each meal comes with 12 ounces of golden, battered cod fish with a hefty serving of thick, salty chips (a.k.a. french fries) and an array of traditional sauces and condiments, including curry sauce, tartar sauce, malt vinegar, ketchup and a lemon wedge.

“A lot of chefs have tried to ‘elevate’ fish and chips in the past. That’s not what we’re doing here — they are best when you simply follow tradition,” says Hales. “It should be a greasy delight, served on a disposable plate with a fiddly wooden fork and enjoyed in a parked car with the windows down.”

And that’s exactly what Hales plans for his customers. While the farm cannot host guests for a proper sit down meal yet, it is allowing them to park on property, roll down the windows, and stare off at the rolling fields while digging into their food. Alternatively, guests can head to one of the many beautiful metroparks nearby, such as Mill Creek Park and Hudson Mills Metropark.



WHEN: Friday, June 5 between 12:00pm and 7:00pm.

WHERE: Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter MI

HOW TO ORDER: All orders must be placed in advance online at shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com. Available until sold out. Call (734) 619-8100 upon arrival, no-contact pick-up.

PRICE: $18, serves 1-2

URL: https://shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com/

About Zingerman’s Cornman Farms:

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is a multi-award winning event space, culinary destination and picturesque farm in Dexter, Michigan. The 27-acre farm features a beautiful exhibition kitchen, chef’s garden, a classic farmhouse, four-season barn and a stunning tent pavilion. Guests can enjoy the beauty of the countryside just minutes from downtown Ann Arbor. Learn more at www.cornmanfarms.com.



About Chef Kieron Hales:

A world-class chef whose career began in England at the age of 13 when he was accepted into the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, Kieron has traveled the globe having lived and cooked in 27 different countries. His posts have included the three star Dal Pescatore in Italy and famous Paul Bocuse in France, as well as cooking for the British Royal family and three U.S. Presidents. In 2008, Kieron emigrated to the States to join Zingerman’s and pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations. After a few years as Executive Chef at Zingerman’s Roadhouse, he penned a vision and opened Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, an award-winning event venue and working farm in Dexter, Michigan that specializes in weddings, private dining and corporate events with a focus on farm-to-table dining.