Dexter Community Update | 01-13-20

Dexter Community Manager Michelle Aniol and City Manager Courtney Nicholls submitted their updates of what’s happening in the community to the City Council at their regular Jan. 13, 2020, meeting.

Here are some of the highlights from their general updates. Both reports can be found in their entirety in the city council packet for Jan. 13.

From Ms. Aniol’s report:

Zoning Ordinance Update

The city engineers, Carlisle Wortman & Assoc., has submitted a proposal to update the zoning ordinance, now that the Master Plan update is complete. A copy of the proposal is included the city council packet. City staff distributed the proposal to the Planning Commission at its January 6th meeting, with the expectation of scheduling it for consideration at the Commission’s February 3rd meeting. At that time the Planning Commission will be asked to make a recommendation to the City Council. If that happens, the Council can expect the proposal to be on its February 10th agenda.

Planning Commission Update:

Short-Term Rentals (STRs)

City staff took a deeper dive into the subject of Short-term Rentals, with a PowerPoint presentation to the Planning Commission at its January 6th meeting. The presentation examined the nature and function of STRs.

The PowerPoint also addressed the perception that STRs have a competitive advantage over Bed and Breakfast Inns. Staff then led the Planning Commission through a short exercise to obtain input on potential concerns regarding STRs. Staff will review the results of the exercise with the Planning Commission at its February meeting. A copy of the PowerPoint presentation is included in the city council packet. In addition, regulatory examples from other communities will be presented for review and discussion.

Capital Improvements Program Updates

Also included in the city council packet is a table of proposed/anticipated changes and updates to the City’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The updates are based on the progress of CIP projects and changes to the project plan that have occurred since the 2019-2023 CIP was approved by City Council, last year. The DDA and Parks Commission will review the CIP this month, and staff will provide the Planning Commission with updates at its February meeting.

Avalon Housing Update

The Pre-Application/Site Plan Review Committee conducted a meeting with Avalon Housing. The purpose of the meeting was to review Avalon’s revised elevation plans and get feedback before submitting for final site plan review. One of the conditions of approval recommended by the Planning Commission and approved by City Council (for Hilltop View Apartments) was that Avalon needed to improve the design, architecture, layout, and type of structures by providing more variation in the architecture. This included the incorporation of better materials, better trim detail, and more windows, including double-hung with mullions.

Feedback from the committee was overwhelmingly positive as the revised plan demonstrated significant improvements to the architectural design, façade materials, and slight reconfiguration of the interior of the community building, which allowed the outside patio to be relocated adjacent to the playground. Some minor suggestions were made regarding overhangs, landscaping, and consistent architectural design for all buildings.

General updates from City Manager Nicholls report are as follows:

Pedestrian Safety Project

The work on the pedestrian safety project is nearing completion. The final outstanding item of work is the removal of the old signage at the rapid flashing beacon locations. City staff will be working with M-1 Studio on the production of a video that explains proper crossing techniques, which will be filmed this spring.

The city is also still recruiting crossing guards to work at the Ann Arbor/Kensington intersection. Payment is $12.50 to work in the morning and $12.50 to work in the afternoon.

Avalon Housing Development

Avalon submitted its Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application on October 1, 2019. They have received their preliminary funding award notification from MSHDA. Avalon has also received $400,000 in funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank’s competitive grant program for affordable housing developments and $300,000 in County HOME funds. Avalon met with the site plan review committee and will be resubmitting their plan to the Planning Commission for consideration in March.

Contested NPDES Permit

The City of Dexter, along with the City of Ann Arbor, City of Chelsea, and Loch Alpine Sewer Authority have been engaged in a contested case with the State of Michigan over phosphorous discharge levels from wastewater treatment plants for the past 16 years. As a result of the litigation, the state agreed to create a new TMDL (total maximum daily load) for phosphorus which will be used to set new phosphorus limits.

The draft TMDL would lower the amount of phosphorous the WWTP can discharge below the currently contested limits. The City submitted letters outlining our issues with the new proposed limits on October 1, 2019. EGLE has issued comments in response to the comments they received and submitted the TMDL to the EPA. The lawyer for the four communities does not feel that the new TMDL was done in a way that meets the terms of the agreement; the four communities have continued to discuss possible next steps.

Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee Updates

The Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee met on January 7, 2020, and discussed updates for several projects. The person that assisted with the Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival last year will not be able to take the Event Planner position for this year as they are seeking work out of state. Staff will post and interview for this position.

The Committee is working to plan a Slams and S’mores event in the fall of 2020. This would bring back an event that was last held in 2014 and would invite members of the public to give a performance while everyone enjoys s’mores around a portable fire appliance.

The temporary sculpture display Call for Entries will be posted the week of January 6, 2020. In addition, the Committee is working on a public survey regarding the permanent and temporary sculptures in the City.

Lastly, the photographer that the City hired as part of the CTAP grant to take year-round pictures of the community has been out of contact for the last few months. City staff has issued a letter to the photographer to let her know that if contact is not re-established by the end of January, we will be moving forward with another photographer.