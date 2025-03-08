March 07, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Matt Rosentreter

Chelsea

Zoning Ordinance Amendment Adopted by City Council

Chelsea City Council

An update to the language of zoning ordinances regarding kennels in Chelsea has passed its second reading.

Chelsea Animal Recreation Center brought concerns to the Council about the restrictive language of the original ordinance and the inability for kennels in a non-rural environment to follow the guidelines several weeks ago. Working with the Planning Commission and looking into ordinances for kennels established in similarly populated towns, the Council updated the ordinance.

“In a nutshell our current ordinance, even though it ‘allowed’ kennels to a degree, it almost basically outlawed them because of the requirements that were there,” City Manager Marty Colburn said.

The ordinance now requires at least a quarter of an acre per ten animals, a minimum of six-foot high fencing be in place around outdoor exercise areas for the animals and noise pollution reduction practices for all kennels in the Chelsea community.

The amendment was adopted at the March 3 City Council meeting by unanimous vote.

Latest articles

Saline Rec Center Offers New Swim Classes

STN Staff

Zoning Ordinance Amendment Adopted by City Council

Matt Rosentreter

UPCOMING EVENTS

[MEC id="32288" ]

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News