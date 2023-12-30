Welcome to the New Website For The Sun Times News!

Dear Readers,

I’m Chuck Colby, the Publisher at The Sun Times News. We are excited to welcome you to our newly upgraded website! This redesign represents our commitment to providing you with the most relevant and timely news in a more accessible and user-friendly format.

We’ve streamlined our site to enhance your reading experience. As part of this process, we’ve made some changes, such as removing the community and subdividing the community news and sports by area. We’ve added new sections for Public Notices and Obituaries. The former Sun Times News articles can be found in the “More” menu under archives. We’re working on the search option for that.

We understand that change takes time to perfect. Our website will continue to evolve as we listen to your feedback and make improvements. We appreciate your patience and involvement as we work to serve you better.

Thank you for being a part of our community. We look forward to growing with you.

Warm regards,

Chuck