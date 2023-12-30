SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Welcome to the New Website For The Sun Times News!

Dear Readers,

 

I’m Chuck Colby, the Publisher at The Sun Times News. We are excited to welcome you to our newly upgraded website! This redesign represents our commitment to providing you with the most relevant and timely news in a more accessible and user-friendly format.

 

We’ve streamlined our site to enhance your reading experience. As part of this process, we’ve made some changes, such as removing the community and subdividing the community news and sports by area. We’ve added new sections for Public Notices and Obituaries. The former Sun Times News articles can be found in the “More” menu under archives. We’re working on the search option for that.

 

We understand that change takes time to perfect. Our website will continue to evolve as we listen to your feedback and make improvements. We appreciate your patience and involvement as we work to serve you better.

 

Thank you for being a part of our community. We look forward to growing with you.

 

Warm regards,

Chuck

Latest News

The latest stories from the Dexter, Chelsea, and Saline area.

Chelsea Hospital...

by STN Staff

Play Ball!...

by Lonnie Huhman

Trail Paving...

by Doug Marrin

Chelsea Senior...

by STN Staff

Building a...

by STN Staff

Spring Into...

by STN Staff

Women Business...

by STN Staff

Chelsea Police...

by Doug Marrin

The A2Y...

by Lonnie Huhman

Lyndon Township...

by Lonnie Huhman

Honoring Chelsea’s...

by Lonnie Huhman

Dexter Community...

by Lonnie Huhman

Local Community...

by Traci Husse

The Art...

by Traci Husse

An Amazing...

by Lonnie Huhman

Chelsea Area...

by Lonnie Huhman
Sports

The latest sports news from the Dexter, Chelsea, and Saline area.

Chelsea Girls Track and Field Wins Stockbridge Invite
by Mike Williamson

The Chelsea girls’ track and field team claimed the Stockbridge Invitational title with a strong finish in the final event to pull past SEC White rival Tecumseh 84-81 to claim the crown. The Bulldogs used a split …

Saline Tennis Takes Down...

by Mike Williamson

Dexter Tennis Picks Up...

by Mike Williamson

Saline Soccer Knocks Off...

by Mike Williamson

Dexter Water Polo Battling...

by Mike Williamson
Education

The latest education news from the Dexter, Chelsea, and Saline area.

EMU Forensics Team Places Third Nationally
by STN Staff

By Melissa Thrasher The Eastern Michigan University Forensics team has once again showcased its expertise, securing third place in the National Championship Tournament of the National Forensics Association. This achievement marks EMU’s 51st consecutive year of …

Dexter’s Boys...

by Lonnie Huhman

Boys volleyball is a new up and coming high school sport in Michigan. Yes, volleyball has been around a long time as a high school sport, but it’s primarily been for girls at that level. But …

Team 1502’s...

by STN Staff

By Jay Z Chelsea Robotics team 1502 – Technical Difficulties – season came to a finish on April 6th at the FIRST in Michigan State Championship – Aptiv division. Over the two-day long competition 160 Teams compete …

Independent Bookstores...

by STN Staff

Serendipity Books is happy to announce our participation in the 11th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day! Serendipity Books will have many exclusive items for sale and as giveaways, from specialized tote bags, to banned books puzzles, …

Dexter’s Charlotte...

by Lonnie Huhman

With a winning topic of study called, “Investigating LPO NTsR1 Neurons for Regulation of Obesity and Obesity-Induced Pain,” Dexter’s Charlotte Schultz earned a big honor. Schultz, a 2021 graduate of Dexter High School, took a first …

Government

Government news from the Dexter, Chelsea, and Saline areas.

Scio Township denies a mixed-use development plan
by Lonnie Huhman

A development proposal called the Honey Creek Business Park, which would be located at 5411 Jackson Road, has gone through some revisions with its plan in lead up to going before the Scio Township Board on April …

Chelsea Police...

by Doug Marrin

From CPD Incident #: 24-1235, Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street, Date: April 18, 2024, Time: 1:21 pm …

Saline Sets...

by Traci Husse

An undated photo of the Saline Municipal Building. Photo courtesy of the City of Saline. At its April …

City of...

by Traci Husse

A crowd sits outside the now shuttered McPherson Local during Salty Summer Sounds. Photo courtesy of Saline Main …

Chelsea Updates...

by Traci Husse

An undated photo of the Chelsea City Offices. Photo courtesy of Doug Marrin. The Chelsea City Council adopted …

More

General news news from the Dexter, Chelsea, and Saline areas.

Top-Ranked Mercy Hands Hornets Softball...

by Mike Williamson

The Saline softball team was handed its first losses of the season Saturday when number-one ranked Farmington Hills Mercy took …

Another gas leak closes N....

by Lonnie Huhman

Another gas line strike led to the emergency closing, again, of N. Territorial Road. The alert from the Washtenaw County …

Border-to-Border trail improvements coming to...

by Lonnie Huhman

The Border-to-Border Trail is getting some fixes in Lyndon Township. The following announcement went out on Lyndon Township’s website alerting …

Humane Society of Huron Valley...

by STN Staff

The Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) is excited to announce a special “Friends for Life” free vaccination clinic for …

