After Summer of Construction, nearly $1 million in Wilson Park Upgrades Complete
The Milan Area Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday Oct. 11 for the new amenities at Wilson Park. Children laughed and played and pickleballs hit against the new courts, as Milan Chamber President Matt West (left), Mayor Ed Kolar, Council Member Shannon Dare Wayne, and Parks & Recreation Commission Chair Matt Tomecek spoke. Kolar praised City Manager Jim Lancaster for his hard work applying for and obtaining grants for the project, along with other grants over the last several years. He called the new sidewalk that extends out to Wabash St. “Mary’s Way,” in honor of Council Member Mary Kerkes who advocated for a safer path for the children using the park. Parks & Recreation Director Jill Tewsley, who administered the project, cut the ribbon. After the ribbon cutting, members of the parks & recreation commission and city council were stationed on the fitness circuit, playground, basketball court and pickleball courts to meet with attendees and answer questions.