After Summer of Construction, nearly $1 million in Wilson Park Upgrades Complete

photography courtesy of Jessica Stafford

The Milan Area Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday Oct. 11 for the new amenities at Wilson Park. Children laughed and played and pickleballs hit against the new courts, as Milan Chamber President Matt West (left), Mayor Ed Kolar, Council Member Shannon Dare Wayne, and Parks & Recreation Commission Chair Matt Tomecek spoke. Kolar praised City Manager Jim Lancaster for his hard work applying for and obtaining grants for the project, along with other grants over the last several years. He called the new sidewalk that extends out to Wabash St. “Mary’s Way,” in honor of Council Member Mary Kerkes who advocated for a safer path for the children using the park. Parks & Recreation Director Jill Tewsley, who administered the project, cut the ribbon. After the ribbon cutting, members of the parks & recreation commission and city council were stationed on the fitness circuit, playground, basketball court and pickleball courts to meet with attendees and answer questions.

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan City now has its first pickleball courts, which have stayed busy since they opened. Play was just wrapping up Thursday Oct. 16 as the sun was setting.

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

The basketball court has been moved to the bottom of the old sledding hill (left). The city said there will be no fence around the basketball court, allowing residents to continue sledding in winter. There is also a fitness circuit and bike path around the park.

photography / Karen Lambert

A cyclist rides in Wilson Park, in front of the Milan Fire Station.

photography / Karen Lambert

Flushable restrooms are now open at Wilson Park, in addition to drinking fountains.

photography / Karen Lambert

The new playground opened in August to the delight of children using the park.

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

Even while the park has been under construction, the city parks and recreation department has provided poetry walks, yo-yo demonstrations and other fun all summer. Residents celebrated the end of summer with a bubble dance.

photography / Karen Lambert