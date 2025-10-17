October 17, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

After Summer of Construction, nearly $1 million in Wilson Park Upgrades Complete

Karen Lambert

GovernmentMilan

After Summer of Construction, nearly $1 million in Wilson Park Upgrades Complete

photography courtesy of Jessica Stafford

The Milan Area Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday Oct. 11 for the new amenities at Wilson Park. Children laughed and played and pickleballs hit against the new courts, as Milan Chamber President Matt West (left), Mayor Ed Kolar, Council Member Shannon Dare Wayne, and Parks & Recreation Commission Chair Matt Tomecek spoke. Kolar praised City Manager Jim Lancaster for his hard work applying for and obtaining grants for the project, along with other grants over the last several years. He called the new sidewalk that extends out to Wabash St. “Mary’s Way,” in honor of Council Member Mary Kerkes who advocated for a safer path for the children using the park. Parks & Recreation Director Jill Tewsley, who administered the project, cut the ribbon. After the ribbon cutting, members of the parks & recreation commission and city council were stationed on the fitness circuit, playground, basketball court and pickleball courts to meet with attendees and answer questions.

photography / Karen Lambert
Milan City now has its first pickleball courts, which have stayed busy since they opened. Play was just wrapping up Thursday Oct. 16 as the sun was setting.
photography / Karen Lambert
photography / Karen Lambert
photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert
The basketball court has been moved to the bottom of the old sledding hill (left). The city said there will be no fence around the basketball court, allowing residents to continue sledding in winter. There is also a fitness circuit and bike path around the park.
photography / Karen Lambert
A cyclist rides in Wilson Park, in front of the Milan Fire Station.
photography / Karen Lambert
Flushable restrooms are now open at Wilson Park, in addition to drinking fountains.
photography / Karen Lambert
The new playground opened in August to the delight of children using the park.
photography / Karen Lambert
photography / Karen Lambert
Even while the park has been under construction, the city parks and recreation department has provided poetry walks, yo-yo demonstrations and other fun all summer. Residents celebrated the end of summer with a bubble dance.
photography / Karen Lambert
photography / Karen Lambert

Milan City, Wilson Park

Latest articles

Lyndon Township is looking to address Run-off into Sugarloaf Lake

Lonnie Huhman

After Summer of Construction, nearly $1 million in Wilson Park Upgrades Complete

Karen Lambert

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com