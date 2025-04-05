Chelsea City Council Approves Pierce Park Grant Application

At the March 31 special meeting, City Council approved an application on behalf of the city for a $150,000 grant for upkeep, repairs and ADA complicity at Pierce Park.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers a Recreation Passport grant that requires the city applying to provide a 25% match for the grant. The total necessary cost for the work needed will be approximately $202,000, meaning the city would need to provide an additional $52,000 after the grant, fulfilling the requirements.

“We had an ADA report that was done for all of the park systems, so that information will be sent in as well to the DNR for part of their review process, showing that we are addressing those issues,” Assistant City Manager Susan Montenegro said.

Current ADA issues at Pierce Park that will be addressed in upcoming renovations include the wheelchair access ramp at the gazebo, which currently has a slope too steep to fit ADA requirements, along with replacing the woodchips at the park with a more accessible matting and ensuring dedicated handicapped parking at the park.

The swing set at the park will also be replaced, as Montenegro pointed out it is over 30 years old and is in need of an update.

After a brief presentation, the council unanimously passed the motion allowing for the grant to be submitted.